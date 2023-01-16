ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiley, TX

news4sanantonio.com

District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council

SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales council to discuss Downtown Mixed Use zoning, Lynn Theatre sale

The Gonzales City Council will meet for their next regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Jan. 19 with huge agenda items to be discussed. One of the big items in the upcoming meeting is a presentation regarding action to rezone for Downtown Mixed Use (DMU). In February 2021 the council adopted an...
GONZALES, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville Police Department: 17-year-old arrested following high-speed chase

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old following a high-speed chase. At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Hallettsville Police Department received information that the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white 2011 Escalade, heading into the Hallettsville city limits. Hallettsville police took over the pursuit of the vehicle that was travelling at speeds...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Single-engine plane crash claims four lives in Yoakum

Four of the five people aboard a single propeller aircraft that had radioed in it was about to land on a scheduled flight to the Yoakum Regional Airport were confirmed dead after the plane went down just a few miles northeast of its intended destination Tuesday morning, officials said. "We...
YOAKUM, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Fire destroys local residence

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Victoria Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire at 206 Charles St. Residents of the home woke up to their house in flames. Fire crews worked to extinguish heavy fire outside of the home that made its way inside the residence. The home was at a total loss,...
VICTORIA, TX
The Highlander

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
LLANO COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
VICTORIA, TX
KSAT 12

Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting

NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

