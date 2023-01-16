Read full article on original website
News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visits Milford elementary school
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday afternoon, News 8’s Meteorologist Ashley Baylor visited the third graders at Orange Avenue Elementary School in Milford. In Your Neighborhood: News 8 visits Westbrook elementary school The students are currently studying extreme weather and climate. They discussed tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and earthquakes.
connecticuthistory.org
The Van Vleck Observatory: A Reflection of Environmental Conditions
Until 1916, the Wesleyan University observatory was a tower mounted on a dormitory with few instruments and little research capability. Before that, the Middletown, Connecticut, university’s astronomy building was little more than a shed. Professor John Van Vleck, who taught astronomy at Wesleyan for 50 years, believed the university capable of better. He envisioned an observatory with the facilities necessary to make an impact on the world’s understanding of the universe.
zip06.com
Dr. Ann Hoefer Says Farewell to Guilford Pediatrics
The shoreline will be losing one of its most beloved pediatricians now that Dr. Ann Hoefer has retired from her practice in Guilford. Since 1994, Ann has been with Guilford Pediatrics, which has served the shoreline community since the 1950s, becoming a cherished institution for parents and children. A Madison...
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Former Bridgeport Student, Family Hopes to Make 8-Year-Old's Final Wish Become Reality
Brittany Ours Heckman remembers her time growing up in the Bridgeport area and school system. She recalls fondly being 8 years old and being in Mrs. Pool’s class without a care in the world. “I loved the playground. That was the place to be,” said Heckman. “We also loved...
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
Who were the donors to Lamont’s inaugural ball? Here’s a look
Many of the donations came from companies and groups that are regulated by Connecticut or do business with the state.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
branfordseven.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
branfordseven.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Connecticut using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy
NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
Journal Inquirer
CT issues finding of ‘immediate jeopardy’ at Athena nursing home
The state Department of Public Health issued an “immediate jeopardy” order to a Newtown nursing home owned by Athena Health Care Systems, indicating that the state found conditions at the facility that could cause serious harm or death. Department spokesman Christopher Boyle confirmed that the immediate jeopardy order...
tourcounsel.com
Clinton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Connecticut
Located 100 miles from New York and Boston, Clinton Premium Outlets in Connecticut is an upscale outlet mall with more than 70 name-brand and designer outlet stores. There are various sales and events throughout the mall that take place throughout the year, including on holiday weekends such as July 4th, "Día de la Raza" (also observed as Día de los Pueblos Indígenas) and Black Friday. Outlet stores set up special in-store sales and curbside sales and outlet center hours are often extended. The Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Sales and Events website lists events on a quarterly basis.
Hamden residents voice concerns at public safety meeting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members voiced their concerns to local leaders and law enforcement officers at a public safety meeting at Hamden Town Hall Thursday night. Prior to the meeting residents submitted questions via email for the public safety meeting and the city of Hamden was ready to listen. Residents aired their grievances on […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fryer Fire at Shop Rite
2023-01-20@7:29pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called by employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike for a deep fryer used for cooking chicken caught fire. No word if fowl play is suspected. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Hartford eatery closing; plans relocation
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its doors. The Half Door will be shutting the Sisson Avenue location on January 23. It’s been a staple in the Capital City since 1999.
