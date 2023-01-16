ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Of Us fans are already torn over Abby's casting in season 2

HBO’s The Last of Us series hasn’t even aired its second episode and yet, us fans can’t stop getting ahead of ourselves. Admit it. You’ve already been thinking about season two. Will Abby and Ellie’s Seattle experiences run side-by-side? Will Jeffrey Wright return to play Isaac? The biggest question of all though is: who will play Abby?
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
GAMINGbible

Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline

A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat

According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online

Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
GAMINGbible

Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time

In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
GAMINGbible

The Last Of Us fans can't stop thirsting over Pedro Pascal as 'daddy' Joel

HBO's The Last of Us is out now and it looks like it has been well worth the wait. In our own (spoiler free) review, we said that the show "elevates the story to soaring new heights" with changes to the original game that will excite fans. One thing that is staying the same though is the Joel's attractiveness and now a new audience are head over heels.
The Guardian

Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplough accident

The actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplough accident. Renner, known for playing the bow and arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on 1 January after he was accidentally run over by his six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member.
GAMINGbible

Original Power Rangers to reunite for Netflix anniversary special

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always reunites members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast for a celebratory special episode to take on an enemy from their past. Airing on Netflix, the cast comprises Walter Emanuel Jones (original Black Ranger Zack), David Yost (original Blue Ranger Billy), Catherine...
GAMINGbible

The Last Of Us showrunner thanks fans for their positivity following season premiere

At long last, the first episode of The Last of Us aired last night. How are we all doing? Stopped crying yet? It’d be understandable if not. Despite TV and film adaptations of video games having a fairly shocking track record when it comes to being actually decent (not talking about you, Sonic, love you), The Last of Us has proven that they can be truly excellent. Fans have been calling the first episode “perfect”, and the reviews for the rest of the show hint that things are only going to get better.
GAMINGbible

Call Of Duty Warzone 2 is finally fixing its god-awful Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been a mixed bag so far. Despite all the hype for the sequel pre-launch, the reality hasn’t been quite so sweet, and many players have been thoroughly unhappy with the title. Popular CoD streamer Dr Disrespect recently called Warzone 2.0 “the worst Call...
GAMINGbible

