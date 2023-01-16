Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us premiere had a killer cameo fans are only just spotting
The Last of Us will feature Ellie and Joel's original actors at a later point in the show, however, fans are floored to find out that there's a fateful cameo in the first episode that has apparently gone unnoticed til now. Spoilers follow, so head on out now if you're...
The Last Of Us fans are already torn over Abby's casting in season 2
HBO’s The Last of Us series hasn’t even aired its second episode and yet, us fans can’t stop getting ahead of ourselves. Admit it. You’ve already been thinking about season two. Will Abby and Ellie’s Seattle experiences run side-by-side? Will Jeffrey Wright return to play Isaac? The biggest question of all though is: who will play Abby?
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat
According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
The internet is having a lot of fun with 'Kim Kardashian buys' memes after the star purchased Princess Diana's pendant for nearly $200,000
The memes start with "Kim Kardashian has purchased," then state that she's bought something nonsensical, like Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation.
Joel sneaks less in The Last Of Us show because '55-year-olds can't crouch' that long
HBO’s The Last of Us is already a roaring success, even after just one episode. The series promised to be a faithful retelling and that’s evident to see - although a few classic moves from the game have been omitted. The Last of Us is currently the highest-rated...
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
We've Been Saying Raven-Symoné's Name Wrong The Entire Time, And I'm Honestly Shocked
It turns out that even Raven herself was saying it wrong at one point? Honestly, I'm so confused.
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
The Last Of Us fans can't stop thirsting over Pedro Pascal as 'daddy' Joel
HBO's The Last of Us is out now and it looks like it has been well worth the wait. In our own (spoiler free) review, we said that the show "elevates the story to soaring new heights" with changes to the original game that will excite fans. One thing that is staying the same though is the Joel's attractiveness and now a new audience are head over heels.
Halo fans watching The Last Of Us are wondering why their game's adaptation was so bad
With over two years in development, suffering dropouts from significant collaborators and obstacles out of the pandemic, The Last of Us was awaited with bated breath by its fans. Fortunately, the first episode has been a huge success and now considered to be one of the best adaptations of a game ever.
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplough accident
The actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplough accident. Renner, known for playing the bow and arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on 1 January after he was accidentally run over by his six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member.
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
Original Power Rangers to reunite for Netflix anniversary special
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always reunites members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast for a celebratory special episode to take on an enemy from their past. Airing on Netflix, the cast comprises Walter Emanuel Jones (original Black Ranger Zack), David Yost (original Blue Ranger Billy), Catherine...
The Last Of Us showrunner thanks fans for their positivity following season premiere
At long last, the first episode of The Last of Us aired last night. How are we all doing? Stopped crying yet? It’d be understandable if not. Despite TV and film adaptations of video games having a fairly shocking track record when it comes to being actually decent (not talking about you, Sonic, love you), The Last of Us has proven that they can be truly excellent. Fans have been calling the first episode “perfect”, and the reviews for the rest of the show hint that things are only going to get better.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2 is finally fixing its god-awful Gulag
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been a mixed bag so far. Despite all the hype for the sequel pre-launch, the reality hasn’t been quite so sweet, and many players have been thoroughly unhappy with the title. Popular CoD streamer Dr Disrespect recently called Warzone 2.0 “the worst Call...
