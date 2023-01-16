ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Aviation International News

Genav Groups Caution EPA on Transition from Leaded Avgas

The general aviation community is committed to removing lead from aviation gasoline by the end of this decade but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must ensure that any endangerment finding and subsequent ban on its use enables a safe and orderly transition to unleaded avgas, a group of seven industry organizations said. In joint comments on the EPA’s proposed endangerment finding, the groups further reminded the EPA that the FAA must be involved in regulation requiring the end of leaded avgas.
Aviation International News

Schumer Calls For Action on FAA Nomination

Last week’s outage of the FAA notam system is serving as a driver to press forward on the FAA administrator’s position. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) released a statement on Sunday saying, “It’s time to clear the runway for President Biden’s choice for FAA Administrator, Phil Washington.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Aviation International News

FAA Chief: 5G Brings 'Sharp Focus' on Need To Look Beyond Industry

Concerns surrounding 5G implementation have brought into “sharp focus” how the aviation industry is inextricably linked to others and how the industry must work more quickly and in an agile way to anticipate risks that emerging innovation can pose, FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen said Wednesday. Speaking during...
WISCONSIN STATE
Aviation International News

NBAA Seeks More Time on FAA's SMS Proposal

NBAA is appealing for an extension beyond the March 13 deadline for comments on the FAA’s proposal to require charter operators, air tours, and manufacturers to implement safety management systems (SMS). The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) released on January 10 would update and extend Part 5 SMS requirements to Part 135 outfits, certain Part 21 certificate holders, and air tours operating under FAR 91.147.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments." The forbidden governments include those of China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela. The order, effective Jan. 25, cites the countries as having "engaged in increasingly aggressive...
FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]

