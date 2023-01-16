Read full article on original website
Marijuana Bill Introduced in Congress as Industry Readies for Growth
The first marijuana bill of the new Congress has been introduced. Cannabis stocks in the United States and Canada typically rise when legal reforms are proposed, as they did in December when President Joe Biden signed a marijuana research bill into law, Seeking Alpha reported Monday (Jan. 16). The bill...
Aviation International News
Genav Groups Caution EPA on Transition from Leaded Avgas
The general aviation community is committed to removing lead from aviation gasoline by the end of this decade but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must ensure that any endangerment finding and subsequent ban on its use enables a safe and orderly transition to unleaded avgas, a group of seven industry organizations said. In joint comments on the EPA’s proposed endangerment finding, the groups further reminded the EPA that the FAA must be involved in regulation requiring the end of leaded avgas.
Aviation International News
Schumer Calls For Action on FAA Nomination
Last week’s outage of the FAA notam system is serving as a driver to press forward on the FAA administrator’s position. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) released a statement on Sunday saying, “It’s time to clear the runway for President Biden’s choice for FAA Administrator, Phil Washington.”
Aviation International News
FAA Chief: 5G Brings 'Sharp Focus' on Need To Look Beyond Industry
Concerns surrounding 5G implementation have brought into “sharp focus” how the aviation industry is inextricably linked to others and how the industry must work more quickly and in an agile way to anticipate risks that emerging innovation can pose, FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen said Wednesday. Speaking during...
Aviation International News
NBAA Seeks More Time on FAA's SMS Proposal
NBAA is appealing for an extension beyond the March 13 deadline for comments on the FAA’s proposal to require charter operators, air tours, and manufacturers to implement safety management systems (SMS). The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) released on January 10 would update and extend Part 5 SMS requirements to Part 135 outfits, certain Part 21 certificate holders, and air tours operating under FAR 91.147.
Stimulus checks 2023 update: Are you ready for payments in your states?
A number of stimulus checks were swiftly implemented by the US government in an effort to assist consumers and businesses. In March 2020, the American economy completely shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Remaining Stimulus Checks. While several programs came to an end in 2022, some states still...
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
McCarthy told reporters after the 13th speaker vote that he believes lawmakers will "finish this once and for all" when the House reconvenes Friday night.
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
United States Postal Service: Stamps to increase in price on Jan. 22
The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
abovethelaw.com
House Republicans Seek To Defund The IRS And Replace The Income Tax With A National Sales Tax
After days of drama, negotiations, and multiple rounds of voting, Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy finally became Speaker of the House. The first item on his agenda was to weaken the IRS. House Republicans passed a bill that would repeal IRS funding increases from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)....
Washington Examiner
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments." The forbidden governments include those of China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela. The order, effective Jan. 25, cites the countries as having "engaged in increasingly aggressive...
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?
KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
