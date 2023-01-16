Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Jan. 9-15)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Jan. 9-15.
UFC 283, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 21
Middleweight: With Brad Tavares out, Brunno Ferreira (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Gregory Rodrigues (13-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
UFC 284, Perth, Australia, Feb. 11
Lightweight: Elves Brenner (13-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) (Red Fury MMA)
UFC Fight Night 219, Las Vegas, Feb. 18
Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Jordan Wright (12-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC) (MMA Junkie)
Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Carlston Harris (17-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
UFC 285, Las Vegas, March 4
Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) vs. Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) – for heavyweight title
Bellator 292, San Jose, Calf., March 10
Lightweight: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) vs. Benson Henderson (30-11 MMA, 7-6 BMMA) – for lightweight title, grand prix quarterfinal (OC Register)
Lightweight: Tofiq Musayev (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Alexander Shabliy (22-3 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) (OC Register)
Bantamweight: Cass Bell (6-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) vs. Josh Hill (21-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)
Heavyweight: Wladmir Gouvea (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Sean Tucker (1-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Middleweight: Theo Haig (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Adam Wamsley (2-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Bantamweight: Enrique Barzola (18-7-2 MMA, 2-2 BMMA0 vs. Erik Perez (20-8 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)
UFC 286, London, March 18
Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) vs. Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) (ESPN)
Welterweight: Champion Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) vs. Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) – for welterweight title
UFC on ESPN 43, San Antonio, Texas, March 25
Featherweight: Alex Caceres (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) vs. Nate Landwehr (16-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) (BRKRZ)
Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo (6-4-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC) vs. Juliana Miller (3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (Outside the Box podcast)
Featherweight: Lucas Alexander (7-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Steven Peterson (19-10 MMA, 3-4 UFC) (Cageside Press)
Bellator, Paris, May 12
Middleweight: Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) vs. Fabian Edwards (11-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA)
Lightweight: Mansour Barnaoui (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Sidney Outlaw (16-5 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)
Lightweight: Davy Gallon (21-8-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) vs. Saul Rogers (15-5 MMA, 3-3 BMMA)
Lightweight: Thibault Gouti (16-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) vs. Kane Mousah (14-4 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)
