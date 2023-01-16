ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Jan. 9-15)

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Jan. 9-15.

UFC 283, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 21

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: (R-L) Brunno Ferreira of Brazil punches Leon Aliu of Albania in a middleweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Middleweight: With Brad Tavares out, Brunno Ferreira (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Gregory Rodrigues (13-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC 284, Perth, Australia, Feb. 11

Feb 22, 2020; Auckland, New Zealand; Zubaira Tukhugov moves in for a hit against Kevin Aguilar during UFC Fight Night Auckland at Spark Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Lightweight: Elves Brenner (13-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) (Red Fury MMA)

UFC Fight Night 219, Las Vegas, Feb. 18

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 23: (L-R) Jordan Wright kicks Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada in a 190-lb catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga (5-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Jordan Wright (12-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Carlston Harris (17-5 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

UFC 285, Las Vegas, March 4

Jon Jones at UFC 239.

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) vs. Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) – for heavyweight title

Bellator 292, San Jose, Calf., March 10

Usman Nurmagomedov

Lightweight: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) vs. Benson Henderson (30-11 MMA, 7-6 BMMA) – for lightweight title, grand prix quarterfinal (OC Register)

Lightweight: Tofiq Musayev (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Alexander Shabliy (22-3 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) (OC Register)

Bantamweight: Cass Bell (6-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) vs. Josh Hill (21-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)

Heavyweight: Wladmir Gouvea (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Sean Tucker (1-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)

Middleweight: Theo Haig (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Adam Wamsley (2-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Bantamweight: Enrique Barzola (18-7-2 MMA, 2-2 BMMA0 vs. Erik Perez (20-8 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

UFC 286, London, March 18

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Leon Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) vs. Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) (ESPN)

Welterweight: Champion Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) vs. Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) – for welterweight title

UFC on ESPN 43, San Antonio, Texas, March 25

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Alex Caceres punches Julian Erosa in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Featherweight: Alex Caceres (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) vs. Nate Landwehr (16-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) (BRKRZ)

Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo (6-4-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC) vs. Juliana Miller (3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (Outside the Box podcast)

Featherweight: Lucas Alexander (7-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Steven Peterson (19-10 MMA, 3-4 UFC) (Cageside Press)

Bellator, Paris, May 12

Middleweight: Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) vs. Fabian Edwards (11-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA)

Lightweight: Mansour Barnaoui (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) vs. Sidney Outlaw (16-5 MMA, 4-2 BMMA)

Lightweight: Davy Gallon (21-8-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) vs. Saul Rogers (15-5 MMA, 3-3 BMMA)

Lightweight: Thibault Gouti (16-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) vs. Kane Mousah (14-4 MMA, 3-2 BMMA)

