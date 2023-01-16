Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder David Crosby has died at 81
David Crosby, a prominent figure of the free-spirited 1970s Laurel Canyon scene who helped bring folk-rock mainstream with both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at 81. His publicist confirmed the artist's death to NPR; no cause of death was given at the time of this report.
1 John Lennon Song Was Inspired by ‘an Overwhelming Feeling of Loss’
One John Lennon song was partly inspired by the former Beatle's inability to reach Yoko Ono on the phone. Sean Ono Lennon liked the track.
Anime broadens its reach — at conventions, at theaters, and streaming at home
When Hajime Isayama was growing up in Japan, anime wasn't considered cool. "It was kind of looked down upon at that time," the manga artist told NPR. Since then, anime's reach has increased — a lot. Anime movies have broken box office records. Crunchyroll, the leading streaming service of...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0