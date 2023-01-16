Read full article on original website
Penipulation
4d ago
As he says no to Ford in the latest GQP culture war rhetoric for the sheeple. This guy's a joke. Can't wait for his political career to be over!
Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia. Many places across the state are being considered, according to the press release. It is estimated that the...
Senator Kaine announces re-election bid
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has announced that he is running for re-election in 2024. “I am happy to announce that I will seek re-election in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia.” Kaine said in a press release. “I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels. I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your Senator.”
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
Sentara Community Impact: Shenandoah LGBTQ’s Friendly City Safe Space
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center say they are dedicated to strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community through education, programs safe spaces and much more. Over the past few years, the center has since expanded its reach throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Staunton to Harrisonburg with the addition...
Va. News: Rare Virginia postage stamp, rural hospitals in trouble
Hospitals in rural Virginia are facing an uncertain financial future. And, a 10-cent postage stamp made in Virginia is expected to sell for quite a bit more than that at auction in New York. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public...
Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction
Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
House Subcommittee Approves Voting Restrictions
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
Deadly crashes involving commercial vehicles spike in Hampton Roads, DMV data shows
NORFOLK, Va. — New research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles found a spike in deadly crashes involving commercial motor vehicles over the last year. The department reports that the Hampton Roads region saw a 75% increase in deadly crashes involving commercial motor vehicles. 28 people died in 2022, up from 16 in 2021.
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A trendy new grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing Chicago-based grocery store chain Foxtrot opened its newest Virginia store location in Arlington, according to local reports.
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Virginia State Police investigating crash in Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that happened in the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) Saturday night.
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing
Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.
