ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 5

Penipulation
4d ago

As he says no to Ford in the latest GQP culture war rhetoric for the sheeple. This guy's a joke. Can't wait for his political career to be over!

Reply
2
Related
WHSV

Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia. Many places across the state are being considered, according to the press release. It is estimated that the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Senator Kaine announces re-election bid

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has announced that he is running for re-election in 2024. “I am happy to announce that I will seek re-election in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia.” Kaine said in a press release. “I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels. I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your Senator.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Sentara Community Impact: Shenandoah LGBTQ’s Friendly City Safe Space

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center say they are dedicated to strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community through education, programs safe spaces and much more. Over the past few years, the center has since expanded its reach throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Staunton to Harrisonburg with the addition...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction

Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy