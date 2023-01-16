RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has announced that he is running for re-election in 2024. “I am happy to announce that I will seek re-election in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia.” Kaine said in a press release. “I’ve been honored to serve people as a missionary, civil rights lawyer, and elected official at the local, state, and federal levels. I love the Commonwealth and its citizens and want to keep being your Senator.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO