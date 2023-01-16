ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Some in Kansas want to hand power to ban abortion to local level

WICHITA — Kansas joins a handful of states debating the power of local governments to restrict abortion. Legislation proposed this week seeks to give local governments the authority to ban abortion. That marked the second bill concerning abortion introduced by Kansas abortion opponents so far this legislative session after a landslide statewide referendum in favor of abortion rights last year.
U.S. Rep. Mann talks Farm Bill, Biden, China, IRS funding

Kansas First District U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann told Salina Post that he is "rolling up his sleeves" to get to work on reauthorizing the Farm Bill, improving transportation and infrastructure, holding China and the Biden administration accountable, IRS funding, and change of House leadership. Farm bill reauthorization. Mann will continue...
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Kan. AG seeks answers on President Biden's classified documents

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has issued an open letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking that the Department of Justice conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into President Biden’s mishandling and storage of confidential records, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Kansas lawmakers debate back-to-school sales tax holiday

TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday. During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school in August.
Audit of Kansas eco-devo programs offers mixed assessment

TOPEKA — Auditors working for the Kansas Legislature estimated five of the state’s major business development incentive programs would generate positive total returns for the private-sector economy but not produce enough growth in tax revenue to cover public investments. The evaluation was ordered in June by a joint...
Kansas cops make plea for fentanyl, mental health legislation

TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamines. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
KRUG: Extension seeks input from Kansas residents

The start of a new year is always a good time to ask the question, “How are we doing?” The "we" here is K-State Research and Extension. Officials with a statewide network that has provided unbiased, research-based information on issues important to Kansans for 108 years are reaching out to learn more about how the organization can best serve residents of the state.
100mph chase: 13-year-old driver, juvenile passenger arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — State troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway in Nebraska. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
I-70 closed at Goodland

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Goodland because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are advised to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions. For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511...
Interstate 70 reopened from Hays to Colorado

The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 from Hays to the Colorado state line. Both directions of the interstate are now open to traffic. Winter driving conditions may still be present in some areas, and KDOT crews continue to work to remove snow and ice from the roadways. Drivers are reminded to buckle up, slow down and use caution around snowplows and emergency vehicles.
U.S. Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship near Hawaii

HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard continues to monitor a Russian vessel, believed to be an intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, according to a statement from the guard released late Wednesday. While foreign military vessels may transit freely through the U.S. economic exclusive zone...
