WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration

WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address

SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The...
WILMINGTON, NC

