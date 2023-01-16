Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Co. considering changes to stop people from sleeping outside of downtown library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is considering changes that would bar people from sleeping on county property overnight because of “challenges” around the downtown public library. The agenda item clarifies that some of those challenges include “alleged criminal activity, littering and...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
WECT
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on Friday, Jan. 20. The crash occurred on Sidbury Road near Farm Road at around 4:14 p.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the deputy was traveling...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WECT
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co. board approve changes...
jocoreport.com
3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
foxwilmington.com
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxwilmington.com
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her...
foxwilmington.com
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington...
foxwilmington.com
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The...
WECT
New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers is less than two weeks into his four-year appointment and faces challenges in running an office that became the subject of state and federal investigations into former Sheriff Jody Greene. Rogers was appointed to fill the remainder of Greene’s first...
