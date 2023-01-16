Read full article on original website
Surveillance video catches Missouri inmates getting away in stolen car
The five inmates who escaped from a prison in St, Francois County in Missouri this week remain on the run Friday as a new surveillance video has captured the moment they last were seen.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
Moose Gets Absolutely Rocked By Police Car, Flips Over, & Walks Away Like Nothing Happened
The poor moose just slapped against the pavement. Hitting a moose can happen pretty easily in many areas. Night time is the most dangerous when there’s a possibility of hitting one of these massive creatures that are the same color as the night. Easily the most dangerous animal you...
toofab.com
Pigeon Wearing Backpack Full of Meth Caught in Prison Yard
However authorities don't believe the "Heisenbird" (so dubbed by "Breaking Bad" fans) was working alone. A pigeon wearing a backpack filled with meth was apprehended in a Canadian prison yard... however authorities don't believe he was working alone. The "Heisenbird", as some "Breaking Bad" fans on the internet have dubbed...
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead
The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway.
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Pennsylvania Truck Drivers Steal Thousands of Dollars Worth of Diesel From Wawa
Regular gas prices have very slowly begun to drop back down near pre-inflation costs. However, the price of diesel, especially in northern states like Pennsylvania, remains skyhigh. That being the fact, police officers in Hilltown Township, PA are on the search for two separate truck drivers who, in combination, stole several thousand dollars worth of diesel fuel.
Pigeon wearing backpack of crystal meth detained by Canadian prison
It was a bad coo-urier. A pigeon was detained last month in a Canadian jail after it was discovered to be carrying a backpack that contained crystal meth, the Globe and Mail reported over the weekend. The bird was found and later captured at the Pacific Institution correctional facility near Vancouver after officers noticed the high-flying fowl and its cargo. “My initial reaction was shock because of all the advancements in technology and the number of drones we’ve seen,” said John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. “The fact that it’s tied to a pigeon is abnormal.” According to...
Man accused of hiding meth in Cheez-It box, giving it to informant, feds say
The federal government is investigating a case that involves a TGI Friday’s and a box of Cheez-It. According to federal court documents, investigators are trying to seize a 2018 Lexus LS-500 that they said was used for drug trafficking. Authorities said Koji Stewart met a confidential informant in the...
Woman sues beverage company after her drunken crash destroyed 4 homes in massive explosion
ONTARIO, Canada (WTVO) — A woman is suing a beverage company after she caused $10 million in damages from a drunk driving crash that caused an explosion that destroyed 4 homes. According to CBC, Daniella Leis, 26, alleges that the Ovations Ontario Food Services company shares some liability after she got drunk at a 2019 […]
Police identify man killed in Christmas Day crash; other driver charged with homicide
Louisiana State Police have identified the man killed in a Christmas Day crash near Thibodaux as Lazaro Pech, 46, of Raceland. Police have charged Francisco Lopez-Mendoza, 49, who is living in Raceland, with driving while impaired, vehicular homicide, careless operation and driving without a license. His toxicology sample is still under analysis. Pech's name...
Family of victim in relief after fentanyl dealer receives federal life sentence
Standing outside of a federal courthouse on Wednesday, 13-year-old Daniel holds a photo of his late mom Ashley Romero."He was a small boy when we lost Ashley," said Andrea Thomas, Romero's mom. "That he could represent his mother, and stand tall and proud for her, and also know the magnitude of what this horrible poison can do to people." After four and a half years, the family of Romero celebrated victory after 57-year-old Bruce Holder was sentenced to life in prison for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, among other drug charges. The 32-year-old mom died after she took a pill...
Does life in prison without the possibility of parole equal a life stolen? Justice for Ahmad Arbery? (Opinion Piece)
On my way home yesterday, I heard the news that the killers of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. I feel the judge made a good and just call.
