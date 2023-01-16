Read full article on original website
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Kings for injury recovery
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to finish up their five-game road trip with another win, they might have to battle the Sacramento Kings on Saturday without their two star leaders. While James Harden missed shootaround on Saturday morning and is listed as questionable due to injury management for his right...
AZFamily
‘An unfortunate ending’: Williams on Sarver; meets with expected new Suns owner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the Phoenix Suns are going through a front office revamp, head coach Monty Williams met with presumed new owner Mat Ishbia on Friday morning. While Ishbia hasn’t officially taken over for ex-owner Robert Sarver, he is already making his presence known to the team. Ishbia was spotted sitting courtside at Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Report: Suns Looking to Be More Aggressive in Trade Market
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Phoenix Suns are looking to go all in, which now involves their first-round picks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Somers: On a big night, ASU's basketball team suffers a big loss. Can it recover?
Kevin Shiflett, “the amazing chin balancer,” entertained a near-sellout crowd at Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena on Thursday night by successfully balancing a variety of items on an as-advertised chin, including a chair, a shopping cart, a wheelbarrow, a bicycle and a ladder, while standing on a ladder.
Should Phoenix Suns 'blow it up'? Charles Barkley thinks so
Charles Barkley will rejoin his Phoenix Suns teammates from the 1992-93 squad that reached the NBA finals this weekend as they’ll be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game against Indiana at Footprint Center. He recently said the current Suns (21-24) shouldn’t remain intact. ...
Sudden impact: Arizona boys high school basketball buzzes with freshmen phenoms
You could see it coming in June during the Section 7 at State Farm Stadium. A tidal wave of Incoming freshmen. Guards. Wings. Bigs. They were just 14 or 15. All making an impact against some of the best high school basketball players in the country. Now, as we hit the stretch run...
