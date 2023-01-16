Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
12-year-old boy fatally shot at east Jefferson County home
An early-morning shooting in eastern Jefferson County left a young boy dead. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to a residence in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound, said Lt. Joni Money. Deputies attempted...
Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
Falkville man dies in crash on Cullman County road
A Falkville man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James W. Floyd, 29, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. Floyd was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
66-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east Birmingham
A 66-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Friday identified the fatality victim as Judy Mae Sanchez. Sanchez was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East when she was struck at 6:28 p.m. Monday. Sanchez was...
Motorcyclist and pedestrian killed in separate overnight crashes in Birmingham
Two people were killed in separate Birmingham traffic crashes overnight. The first happened at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Gregory Scott Gravitt. He was 54 and lived in Gardendale. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said...
East Alabama rollover crash kills woman, 21, and 18-year-old from Georgia
Two people were killed in a Thursday-afternoon crash in east Alabama. Alabama State Troopers identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Brittney D. Hayes of Piedmont. The second fatality victim was 18 years old and from Georgia, but troopers don’t release the names of teens. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
9-year-old girl critical, father injured in shooting at Birmingham motel
A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital after she and her 31-year-old father were shot Friday night in Birmingham, authorities said. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the two victims at the Sun Inn the 1500 block of Bessemer Road around 6:25 p.m. Friday.
Man sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison for deadly shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City
A convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham has now been sentenced to prison. Melvin Akeem Taylor, 29, was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury in October found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter.
Jefferson County woman missing for 2 days found safe
UPDATE: Courtney Michele Williams was found safe Thursday night. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Jefferson County woman who has been missing since Tuesday. Courtney Michele Williams, who is autistic, was last seen on Jade Lake Road. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said she...
Birmingham police seek help identifying gas station robbery suspect who hit victim with gun
Birmingham police on Thursday released photos of a suspect who they say hit someone with a gun during a robbery Friday in the northeast section of the city and urged anyone who can identify him to step forward. East Precinct officers were dispatched to a robbery call Friday at the...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Chula Vista Mountain area. Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was seen leaving her residence in the early morning hours of January 19. She was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area near DCH Medical Center.
Capital murder suspect sought in killing of Carver High baseball player
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Birmingham teen last year. Derrick Michael Stone Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas. He has been sought for roughly eight months. He...
Manhunt Underway for Dangerous Suspects After Walker County Murder
Two suspects remain at large after a Thursday morning shooting in Walker County that left one person dead. According to a Facebook post from the agency, the WCSO received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton early Thursday morning. The post states the investigation continues and due...
New details released in Bessemer railway accident that killed train conductor trainee
New details have been released regarding a Norfolk Southern Railway employee who died on Dec. 13 in Bessemer, Alabama.
Mother of Woodlawn HS student shot in the head speaks about life after shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family is showing us how gun violence has changed their lives. Christian Savage, a point guard with the Woodlawn High School basketball team, was shot in the head on June 29, 2022, while playing video games. The shooting took place at the family’s apartment...
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked SUV in Sylacauga
A 19-year-old was killed Monday in a shooting in Sylacauga. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Cameron Dontae Rogers. He lived in Sylacauga. Lt. Willis Whatley said officers on patrol responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in Drew Court. Once on the scene, they found an SUV that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road.
