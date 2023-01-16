ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

12-year-old boy fatally shot at east Jefferson County home

An early-morning shooting in eastern Jefferson County left a young boy dead. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to a residence in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound, said Lt. Joni Money. Deputies attempted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Falkville man dies in crash on Cullman County road

A Falkville man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James W. Floyd, 29, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. Floyd was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Jefferson County woman missing for 2 days found safe

UPDATE: Courtney Michele Williams was found safe Thursday night. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Jefferson County woman who has been missing since Tuesday. Courtney Michele Williams, who is autistic, was last seen on Jade Lake Road. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said she...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Chula Vista Mountain area. Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was seen leaving her residence in the early morning hours of January 19. She was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area near DCH Medical Center.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked SUV in Sylacauga

A 19-year-old was killed Monday in a shooting in Sylacauga. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Cameron Dontae Rogers. He lived in Sylacauga. Lt. Willis Whatley said officers on patrol responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in Drew Court. Once on the scene, they found an SUV that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road.
SYLACAUGA, AL
