ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023

Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
TYLER, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Early Arbor Day Event Is Saturday In Tyler, Texas; Planting 120 Trees

Arbor Day is being celebrated early in the City of Tyler, Texas this year. Normally observed on the last Friday in April, Arbor Day is celebrated on the first Friday of November in Texas and other times in a few other states. While that was just a few months ago, the Tyler Trees Committee and the City Of Tyler Urban Forestry Division are hosting a special event this Saturday.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location

Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas

I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
ALBA, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The Quick and Easy Way to Find Girl Scout Cookies Near You in East Texas

Its that time of year again. No, I'm not talking about the NFL playoffs. No, I'm not talking about looking forward to spring in East Texas. No, I'm not talking about all the chocolate that will be devoured on February 14. I'm talking about Girl Scout cookie season. We'll start seeing tables set up with young ladies standing behind them ready for you to buy 3,000 boxes of Thin Mints and a box of Tagalongs for someone else. We see it every year, too, in local Facebook groups of people asking where they can find their favorite cookie. If you are unfamiliar, here is the quick and easy to find out with some of the dates listed below.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

While Lindale, Texas Waits for It’s Store, Florida May Get a New Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee's is becoming not only a favorite in Texas, but across the country. The Texas based convenience store chain began in our great state in the 1980's and has developed a cult following over the last 20 plus years. The main reason is their now Walmart sized stores that house branded t-shirts, great food, home goods, Beaver Nuggets and bathrooms you can dine in. Rumors of a Buc-ee's coming to East Texas have been going around for years now. While we wait for that hopeful news, we are learning that Florida could be getting a third Buc-ee's in the near future.
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Made a Recruiting Visit in Lindale, Texas On Tuesday

It's no secret that some of the best college football and NFL players come from the state of Texas. That playing starts in high school which we all know is super popular in any town. Just look around East Texas, some of the nicest and best-looking property in a town is likely to be its football stadium. Big-time colleges know that they can recruit some excellent players from the small towns of Texas. That's why arguably the greatest college football coach ever was in Lindale, Texas on Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories

So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy