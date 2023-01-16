Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Michael Davis not ‘the bad guy’ in death of Jamea Jonea Harris, attorney says
Michael Lynn Davis, charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip, is not the ‘bad guy’ in what happened early Sunday morning, his attorney said Thursday. Davis, 20, and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, are charged in the slaying of 23-year-old...
Attorney for Alleged Shooter in Strip Murder Case Say He’s Not the ‘Bad Guy’
A defense attorney for the Maryland man accused of fatally shooting a Birmingham woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday morning said he isn't the "bad guy" in this case and intends to defend himself vigorously. For background, 20-year-old Michael Davis was one of two men arrested and charged with capital...
wbrc.com
Mother of Woodlawn HS student shot in the head speaks about life after shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family is showing us how gun violence has changed their lives. Christian Savage, a point guard with the Woodlawn High School basketball team, was shot in the head on June 29, 2022, while playing video games. The shooting took place at the family’s apartment...
wbrc.com
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
Capital murder suspect sought in killing of Carver High baseball player
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Birmingham teen last year. Derrick Michael Stone Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas. He has been sought for roughly eight months. He...
Man sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison for deadly shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City
A convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham has now been sentenced to prison. Melvin Akeem Taylor, 29, was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury in October found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter.
Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing he is not a threat to the community and there is scant evidence against him. Darius Miles' attorney on Thursday asked a...
#JameaJonaeHarris: Alabama Athlete Darius Miles Arrested For Shooting Death Of Woman Who ‘Didn’t Want To Talk’
A senseless and devastating killing occurred over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot resulting in two men being charged with capital murder. To make matters worse, the victim’s mom believes her daughter was shot for declining romantic advances. According to WBRC 6, Darius...
Birmingham Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot.
wbrc.com
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Darius Miles update: Court documents reveal details around fatal shooting
Darius Miles has been accused of providing the weapon that was used in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, according to a report. Per court filings published by AL.com, Miles admitted to providing the hand gun that was later used by Michael Lynn Davis in the shooting. Both men are currently being held without bond on capital murder charges, per the report.
Fight Leads to Woman’s Home Being Burglarized, Four Suspects Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested four female suspects, two of which are juveniles, for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman following a fight Wednesday night. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a trailer park community located in the 3300 block Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard.
wbrc.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Jefferson/Walker Co. line, manhunt underway
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified. Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa mayor insists there's no place for crime after Sunday shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox was adamant there’s no place for crime in the city after a shooting near the University of Alabama’s campus on Sunday. The shooting near The Strip sent shockwaves across the country. “No life should be lost in any circumstance, especially...
Manhunt Underway for Dangerous Suspects After Walker County Murder
Two suspects remain at large after a Thursday morning shooting in Walker County that left one person dead. According to a Facebook post from the agency, the WCSO received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton early Thursday morning. The post states the investigation continues and due...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police would like help to identify robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department request your help in identifying a suspect in a recent robbery. The BPD issued a news release, which says a person was attacked and robbed at a gas station on 64th Street North on Jan. 13. The police department says...
Motorcyclist and pedestrian killed in separate overnight crashes in Birmingham
Two people were killed in separate Birmingham traffic crashes overnight. The first happened at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Gregory Scott Gravitt. He was 54 and lived in Gardendale. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said...
12-year-old boy fatally shot at east Jefferson County home
An early-morning shooting in eastern Jefferson County left a young boy dead. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to a residence in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound, said Lt. Joni Money. Deputies attempted...
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
AL.com
