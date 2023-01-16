ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing he is not a threat to the community and there is scant evidence against him. Darius Miles' attorney on Thursday asked a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue. Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Darius Miles update: Court documents reveal details around fatal shooting

Darius Miles has been accused of providing the weapon that was used in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, according to a report. Per court filings published by AL.com, Miles admitted to providing the hand gun that was later used by Michael Lynn Davis in the shooting. Both men are currently being held without bond on capital murder charges, per the report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham Police would like help to identify robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department request your help in identifying a suspect in a recent robbery. The BPD issued a news release, which says a person was attacked and robbed at a gas station on 64th Street North on Jan. 13. The police department says...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
12-year-old boy fatally shot at east Jefferson County home

An early-morning shooting in eastern Jefferson County left a young boy dead. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to a residence in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound, said Lt. Joni Money. Deputies attempted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
