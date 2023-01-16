Read full article on original website
Luella JoAnne (Jo) Steele, 84, Atlantic
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA. Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA. Memorials:The family request memorial contributions to be made out to the Anita United Methodist Church or the Iowa State Fair and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
Louise Barry, 102 of Shenandoah
Louise passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Creston leads after Day 1, Shenandoah puts three into semifinals at 68th John J. Harris Invitational
(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational. The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens...
Woodbine alum Dickinson excited to lead Buena Vista football program
(Storm Lake) -- Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson's well-traveled football coaching career is coming home. Buena Vista has tapped Dickinson to lead his alma mater. "I'm excited," Dickinson said about the new opportunity. "My wife and I are both BV grads. We met here. To come back and coach at your alma mater is special. I look forward to meeting with the team, staff and finding the best path forward for the program."
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
Wintry mix arrives in KMAland
(Valley) -- There's no question that KMAland is under the gun in terms of wintry weather the next several hours. The National Weather Service in Valley says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Montgomery, Fremont, and Page in southwest Iowa, and Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska. A winter storm warning, meanwhile, is in effect for that same time period for Mills, Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison and Shelby counties in western Iowa and Otoe and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska. The weather service in Johnston has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Adair and Madison counties.
Bill Hall, 87, of Ravenwood, MO
Location:Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO. Memorials:Ravenwood Christian Church, or the Isadora Cemetery Assn. Cemetery:Isadora Cemetery, Isadora, MO, at a later date. Notes:Bill passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Meyers Obituary
Deborah Linn Meyers, age 63, of Anita, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak, IA. From the age of 3, Deb was in a home in Glenwood, IA, where she received the best care. Recently she was moved to Red Oak, IA, where they continued to take care of Deb until her passing.
'Never Give Up' theme of Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet
(Clarinda) – A former college athlete and American Ninja Warrior serves as the keynote speaker for this year’s Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. Maggi Thorne will bring her message about never giving up to the event on February 6th at the Clarinda Country Club. Born and raised in San Diego, Thorne says she went from a rough upbringing to the top of the American Ninja Warrior circuit.
Nebraska City housing initiative moves forward
(Nebraska City) -- After months of planning, Nebraska City officials have taken the initial step towards a new housing development project. Recently, the Nebraska City City Council approved phase one of the city's residential development master plan. The plan entails placing 79 parcels of land for individual or residential housing, 48 lots for multifamily units, and 24 spaces for duplexes at a location near the old Grundman Airport and CHI St. Mary's Hospital. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the project is designed to address a shortage in workplace housing in the community.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/19): Glenwood edges Red Oak in shootout
(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Red Oak, SW Valley was a victor and Rock Port, Conestoga, Johnson County Central and Lourdes Central Catholic were other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76. Risto Lappala (19 points), Kayden Anderson (18), Logyn Eckheart (12) and...
Glenwood Police Blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department has released a report of recent activity. You can view the full report below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Sickles: Rock Port bond issue vote hinges on information
(Rock Port) -- Rock Port school officials are getting out the word about a big bond issue referendum this spring. Voters in the Rock Port R-2 School District go to the polls April 4th on a $6 million bond issue for construction of a new building to replace the existing dome structure that's almost a quarter-century old, and making energy efficiency improvements in the elementary facility. Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News one key piece of the campaign involves the completion of the project's floorplan--something school officials hope to circulate once it's completed.
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/20): LC rolls to title in Plattsmouth
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central continued their dominant season with a team title in Plattsmouth Friday night. Lewis Central scored 155 points to win this tournament. Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes and Espie Almazan (145) were champs for the Titans. Cierra Elderbaum (110) was a runner-up while Susan Elderbaum (120) Madison Allmon (130), Isabell Sunderman (155) and Kelis Tawzer (170) were third-place finishers.
Clarinda's Cole signs to play tennis at Morningside
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda multi-sport star Taylor Cole has decided to play tennis at Morningside in the future. Cole sealed the decision on Friday, signing to play for the Mustangs. "It's really exciting for me," Cole said. "Tennis has been a big part of my life. I'm excited I get to...
Maryville council backs placing marijuana sales tax on April ballot
(Maryville) -- Maryville city officials seek to increase revenues when recreational marijuana becomes available. During its latest regular meeting, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance including a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city, which will appear on the April 4th municipal election ballot. City Manager Greg McDanel tells KMA News the move comes after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, which made recreational marijuana legal as of December 8. McDanel says Maryville certainly isn't alone in adjusting to the new regulations.
Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash
(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
Weather Now Extra: Weight of snow
OMAHA, Neb. — The forecasted snowstorm for Wednesday and Thursday is already prompting winter warnings and closings for Omaha schools and businesses. Meteorologist Anthony Copeland explains the weight of snow in this Weather Now Extra.
