Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front is a surprise BAFTA nominations leader
BAFTA has announced the nominations for this year's EE British Academy Film Awards, which take place on Sunday, February 19. Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front leads the way with 14 nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations each and Elvis with nine nominations.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise fans spot ominous clue about Neville's future
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have spotted a clue that this season could be DI Neville Parker's last. While tonight's episode (January 20) followed the story of a mysterious death of estate agent and con artist Cheryl Horner, viewers were more focused on whether Neville's time on the island could soon be over.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya's new movie Polite Society
The first trailer for The Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya's new movie Polite Society has been released. The upcoming film focuses on a woman called Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), who practises martial arts in her ambition to be a stuntwoman. However, when her sister drops out of art school to get engaged, Ria decides that she and her friends must pull off a wedding heist.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's classic season 24 Blu-ray with Sylvester McCoy on sale ahead of release
Sylvester McCoy's debut season of Doctor Who has never looked as good as it does in a new Blu-ray boxset. The latest in a series of classic remasters from the BBC, Doctor Who's season 24 will be getting a Blu-ray release on February 12, 2023 — and it's had its price slashed from £49.99 to £39.99 for pre-orders.
digitalspy.com
Succession star's new horror movie to be released on Netflix
Succession star Sarah Snook's new movie, Run Rabbit Run, is coming to Netflix. The horror film started production early in 2022, and is due to be released at some point this year, Deadline reports. Netflix has a knack for sniffing out hits, so the fact that the streamer has snapped...
digitalspy.com
Jack Ryan season 3 just beat record set by Netflix's Wednesday
Prime Video's Jack Ryan season 3 has beaten a record set by Netflix's Wednesday in terms of streaming minutes. In Nielsen's latest US ranking of streaming originals (via TVLine), the John Krasinski-starring Tom Clancy series amassed 834 billion minutes across its 24 episodes. Wednesday is in second place with 80 billion minutes over 8 episodes.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: 5 Characters We Don’t Expect to Return
These five characters likely won't return for 'Bridgerton' Season 3.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke lands next lead movie role
House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has landed her next lead movie role in a horror-thriller titled Visitation. Directed by The Grudge's Nicolas Pesce and written by Helen Gaughran, the film began shooting last week in Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Queen's Gambit's Isla Johnston, Game of...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke reveals why she's not watching House of the Dragon
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has a pretty relatable reason for not watching House of the Dragon. The HBO Max series may be a prequel about the very bloodline that would eventually make Daenerys Targaryen the 'Breaker of Chains' centuries later, yet Clarke has admitted she's yet to tune in.
digitalspy.com
Ted Lasso lands season 3 premiere date as first-look lands
Ted Lasso spoilers follow. Season three of football comedy Ted Lasso will be hitting our screens this spring, Apple TV+ has confirmed. We also have the first image from the upcoming season, which sees Jason Sudeikis' titular character stood opposite Nick Mohammed's Nathan 'Nate' Shelley in a tense stand-off at West Ham's football ground. Anthony Head's Rupert Mannion watches on in the background.
digitalspy.com
The Resident boss reveals who almost didn't survive the finale
The Resident spoilers follow. The Resident aired the finale for its sixth season this week, and season finales have a habit of bumping off a character or two. This time around though, the cast made it through the last episode unscathed, but it turns out it was a close call for someone.
digitalspy.com
Jared Leto's Tron sequel lines up Maleficent director
It's been over a decade since the release of Tron: Legacy, but after years of delays, it appears Disney is finally moving forward with a brand new sequel titled Tron: Ares. While no deals have been completed yet, Deadline reports that Joachim Rønning is currently in talks to direct the long-awaited threequel, which will star Jared Leto.
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum explains why X-Men spin-off Gambit never happened
Channing Tatum has opened up about his failed attempt to make an X-Men spin-off. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actor was attached for the better part of a decade to produce and star in a film for X-Men character Gambit, a playing card-throwing mutant beloved by Marvel fans. The project...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Wednesday unveils Feminist fashion range
Wednesday now has a range of feminist slogan themed t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more following the immense popularity of the character. Following the big critical and commercial success of the Netflix series, feminist clothing company The Spark Company has created a Wednesday merchandise collaboration, with items retailing from between £13 and £39.
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson shares adorable pictures with baby son
Former Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson has shared an adorable set of pictures with her newborn baby son Bobby. The actress, who played Bea Nilsson on the Australian soap between 2018 and 2021, welcomed her first baby with fiancé Sam Morrison last month. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Bonnie...
digitalspy.com
How to listen to Prince Harry's Spare audiobook for free
Right now, there's one book everyone — your postman, your boss, your mum, and the royals themselves — is talking about. That book is Spare, in which Prince Harry shares every (and we mean every) detail about his life growing up as a prince, and what happened when his path divulged from the norm.
digitalspy.com
The White Lotus star's new show gets first-look trailer ahead of release
Apple TV+ has released the emotional first trailer for Dear Edward, a new drama starring The White Lotus' Connie Britton, Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling and Wonka's Colin O'Brien. Based on Ann Napolitano's 2020 novel of the same name, the ten-episode series follows Edward Adler (O'Brien), a 12-year-old...
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles confirmed to be ending
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The long-running procedural drama has been running since 2009, but will air its final ever episode in May, with its season 14 finale now serving as its overall series finale. CBS president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement (via TheWrap): "For 14...
digitalspy.com
Power Rangers star explains absence from Netflix reunion special
Netflix's upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always invited Amy Jo Johnson back as Kimberly Hart, but apparently the offer didn't hit the sweet spot. Premiering in spring, a first-look at this 30-year anniversary event was released just yesterday (January 18), with Walter E. Jones (as Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger) and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black and then Green Ranger) all accounted for.
Comments / 0