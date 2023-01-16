ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rematch against Bengals adds perspective to Buffalo’s rebound from Damar Hamlin’s setback

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – What happened the last time the Buffalo Bills were on the field with the Cincinnati Bills will never be forgotten. Shouldn’t be. Can’t be. Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter. His heart stopped beating. As emergency responders worked to save the life of the second-year Bills safety, the big, primetime showdown in Cincinnati pitting two of the top teams in the AFC became an afterthought. The NFL ultimately canceled the game.
BUFFALO, NY
Road to the Super Bowl: How the NFL playoff bracket looks ahead of divisional round

And then there were eight. After a tightly contested wild-card weekend, the NFL postseason has reached the divisional round, where berths in championship weekend are at stake. While the top four seeds in the AFC remain intact, two of the NFC's wild-card teams prevailed during the first weekend with the New York Giants defeating the Minnesota Vikings, champions of the NFC North, and the Dallas Cowboys beating the NFC South-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ARIZONA STATE
Cowboys add kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad following Brett Maher's struggles

The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s NFC divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Vizcaino adds depth to the position after veteran kicker Brett Maher missed four extra-point attempts during the Cowboys' 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin faces 'lengthy recovery,' representative says

A spokesperson for Damar Hamlin said the Buffalo Bills safety faces a long recovery weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin spent five days in a Cincinnati hospital and was released, walking and breathing on his own,...
What could Las Vegas Raiders get in a trade for QB Derek Carr?

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to part ways with Derek Carr over the next few weeks before his February roster bonus hits. But which teams could be interested, and what could the Raiders expect to get back in return for Carr?. In a recent article by Maurice Moton of...
NEW YORK STATE
Report: Bears executive Ian Cunningham turned down Cardinals GM offer

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was a hot commodity during this GM cycle. but he'll be back with Chicago for at least another year. Cunningham interviewed for both GM vacancies with the Cardinals and Titans. While it was revealed Cunningham was a finalist for the Tennessee job — which ultimately went to Ran Carthon — there's an interesting update about Arizona's GM search.
CHICAGO, IL

