ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marconews.com

Road to the Super Bowl: How the NFL playoff bracket looks ahead of divisional round

And then there were eight. After a tightly contested wild-card weekend, the NFL postseason has reached the divisional round, where berths in championship weekend are at stake. While the top four seeds in the AFC remain intact, two of the NFC's wild-card teams prevailed during the first weekend with the New York Giants defeating the Minnesota Vikings, champions of the NFC North, and the Dallas Cowboys beating the NFC South-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ARIZONA STATE
Marconews.com

Toledo at Buffalo odds, picks and predictions

The Toledo Rockets (12-6, 3-2 MAC) battle the Buffalo Bulls (9-9, 3-2) Friday. Tip from Alumni Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Toledo vs. Buffaloodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Toledo beat Ohio 90-75 Tuesday,...
TOLEDO, OH
Marconews.com

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Mavericks (24-22) will try to snap their 3-game losing streak on Friday night when they host the Miami Heat (25-21) at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
DALLAS, TX
Marconews.com

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin faces 'lengthy recovery,' representative says

A spokesperson for Damar Hamlin said the Buffalo Bills safety faces a long recovery weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin spent five days in a Cincinnati hospital and was released, walking and breathing on his own,...
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Marconews.com

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) will square off against the Sacramento Kings (25-18) Friday at Golden 1 Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Thunder vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Thunder handily defeated the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Marconews.com

Commanders RB Brian Robinson excited for 2023 campaign after strong rookie year

Remember when the various draft experts mocked the Washington Commanders for selecting Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., No. 98 overall, in the 2022 NFL draft?. Washington coaches knew quickly what it had in Robinson. In the first preseason games, Robinson looked like a seasoned veteran, and it was clear that he'd supplant Antonio Gibson as the team's No. 1 ballcarrier.
WASHINGTON, DC
Marconews.com

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh won't admit he lied to NCAA investigators

Negotiations between the NCAA and the University of Michigan have hit a snag because Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will not admit he lied to investigators. The Free Press has confirmed a Yahoo! Sports report stating that Harbaugh does not believe he knowingly misled the NCAA, a Level I violation, and will not sign anything admitting such.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Marconews.com

Report: Bears executive Ian Cunningham turned down Cardinals GM offer

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was a hot commodity during this GM cycle. but he'll be back with Chicago for at least another year. Cunningham interviewed for both GM vacancies with the Cardinals and Titans. While it was revealed Cunningham was a finalist for the Tennessee job — which ultimately went to Ran Carthon — there's an interesting update about Arizona's GM search.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy