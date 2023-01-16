Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Marconews.com
Road to the Super Bowl: How the NFL playoff bracket looks ahead of divisional round
And then there were eight. After a tightly contested wild-card weekend, the NFL postseason has reached the divisional round, where berths in championship weekend are at stake. While the top four seeds in the AFC remain intact, two of the NFC's wild-card teams prevailed during the first weekend with the New York Giants defeating the Minnesota Vikings, champions of the NFC North, and the Dallas Cowboys beating the NFC South-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Marconews.com
Toledo at Buffalo odds, picks and predictions
The Toledo Rockets (12-6, 3-2 MAC) battle the Buffalo Bulls (9-9, 3-2) Friday. Tip from Alumni Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Toledo vs. Buffaloodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Toledo beat Ohio 90-75 Tuesday,...
Marconews.com
Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks (24-22) will try to snap their 3-game losing streak on Friday night when they host the Miami Heat (25-21) at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin faces 'lengthy recovery,' representative says
A spokesperson for Damar Hamlin said the Buffalo Bills safety faces a long recovery weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin spent five days in a Cincinnati hospital and was released, walking and breathing on his own,...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Marconews.com
Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23) will square off against the Sacramento Kings (25-18) Friday at Golden 1 Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Thunder vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Thunder handily defeated the...
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
Adam Schefter says 'there's a real possibility' Aaron Rodgers is traded this offseason
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning. Read more on Audacy Sports.
Marconews.com
Commanders RB Brian Robinson excited for 2023 campaign after strong rookie year
Remember when the various draft experts mocked the Washington Commanders for selecting Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., No. 98 overall, in the 2022 NFL draft?. Washington coaches knew quickly what it had in Robinson. In the first preseason games, Robinson looked like a seasoned veteran, and it was clear that he'd supplant Antonio Gibson as the team's No. 1 ballcarrier.
Marconews.com
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion 'wreaking havoc' in a rural Colorado neighborhood
Former NFL player Derek Wolfe had a busy week. On Thursday, Wolfe posted on Instagram that he had killed a mountain lion in Colorado earlier this week after it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood." According to his post, the giant male mountain lion had already killed two of...
Marconews.com
The Cowboys haven’t had this much pressure to win in over 20 years, but can they do it?
This isThe Morning Win. Robert Zeglinski is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's monument to being all talk and no substance. Not only are the Cowboys the arguably most popular team in professional football, they carry themselves like it. And what does "America's Team" have...
Marconews.com
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh won't admit he lied to NCAA investigators
Negotiations between the NCAA and the University of Michigan have hit a snag because Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will not admit he lied to investigators. The Free Press has confirmed a Yahoo! Sports report stating that Harbaugh does not believe he knowingly misled the NCAA, a Level I violation, and will not sign anything admitting such.
Daryl Ruiter: Communication of the defense should improve big time with Schwartz
Daryl Ruiter joins The Barber Shop with Garrett Bush to discuss the Cleveland Browns, the new hire of Jim Schwartz, and how communication can help improve the Browns next season.
Marconews.com
Niners, Giants and more NFL Divisional Round picks | Lorenzo's Locks
Time for divisional round action in the NFL! Lorenzo Reyes is back and shares his favorite picks ahead of this weekend's slate of games.
Marconews.com
Report: Bears executive Ian Cunningham turned down Cardinals GM offer
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was a hot commodity during this GM cycle. but he'll be back with Chicago for at least another year. Cunningham interviewed for both GM vacancies with the Cardinals and Titans. While it was revealed Cunningham was a finalist for the Tennessee job — which ultimately went to Ran Carthon — there's an interesting update about Arizona's GM search.
