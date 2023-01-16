ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Heller: Pop Goes the Paper

Despite UX, UI, AR, AARP and all the other letters in the digital alphabet soup, I get no kicks from AI. Rather, paper engineering is my special FX stimulant of choice. With so many pixels running rampant on phones, watches and smart-this-and-that, cut and transformed paper—and especially pop-up devices—hold my attention.
My Favorite Things: How Almost Every Object Became Branded

That’s a question that would have been absurd 30 years ago. Black pepper was black pepper back then. The only decision you made was whether to get whole peppercorns or pre-ground pepper. Not today. Remember what your spice rack was like when you grew up. Turmeric? Coriander? Smoked paprika?...

