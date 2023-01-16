ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago magazine

Grading the Mayoral Debate

All nine candidates for mayor of Chicago debated Thursday night. While we wish they could have appeared on the Hollywood Squares set, with Mayor Lightfoot in the Paul Lynde seat, they in fact stood behind podiums in the studios of ABC7, which broadcast the debate. Here’s how we think each candidate fared, as far as advancing or diminishing his or her campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Vallas, Garcia as frontrunners

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey finds Paul Vallas and Rep. Chuy Garcia leading the nine-candidate field for mayor of Chicago. The top two finishers in next month’s voting will compete in an April 4th runoff election. And, despite spending several million dollars on campaign advertising in recent...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas returns to campaign in Beverly

CHICAGO - Paul Vallas did not show at Monday night's Southwest Side Republican Club mayoral forum. But Vallas returned to the Beverly neighborhood on Tuesday. At Barraco's on 95th Street, Vallas says he skipped last night's forum not because it was hosted by a Republican Party group, but due to a scheduling conflict.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?

Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.
WGN News

Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack

CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know

CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
CHICAGO, IL

