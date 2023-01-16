Read full article on original website
Chicago magazine
Grading the Mayoral Debate
All nine candidates for mayor of Chicago debated Thursday night. While we wish they could have appeared on the Hollywood Squares set, with Mayor Lightfoot in the Paul Lynde seat, they in fact stood behind podiums in the studios of ABC7, which broadcast the debate. Here’s how we think each candidate fared, as far as advancing or diminishing his or her campaign.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Vallas, Garcia as frontrunners
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey finds Paul Vallas and Rep. Chuy Garcia leading the nine-candidate field for mayor of Chicago. The top two finishers in next month’s voting will compete in an April 4th runoff election. And, despite spending several million dollars on campaign advertising in recent...
Losing ground Lori Lightfoot: Poll shows Chicago mayor in fourth place in reelection bid
Democrat Lori Lightfoot is not leading the pack in her bid for reelection as the mayor of Chicago, according to new polling.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
CHICAGO - Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much money as she’s raising, but none of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. That’s the bottom line of the last...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas returns to campaign in Beverly
CHICAGO - Paul Vallas did not show at Monday night's Southwest Side Republican Club mayoral forum. But Vallas returned to the Beverly neighborhood on Tuesday. At Barraco's on 95th Street, Vallas says he skipped last night's forum not because it was hosted by a Republican Party group, but due to a scheduling conflict.
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Derailed After Ald. Taylor Balks at ‘Disrespect’
A years-long effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood failed to get signal clearance from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) blocked a vote on a measure long sought by the railroad. With the support...
POLITICO
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
wlsam.com
The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?
Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
As accusations swirl, Kim Foxx pulls her Conviction Integrity Unit chief off a big case
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has yanked the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago cop’s killing after allegations that those veteran attorneys were trying to hide evidence when they used private email accounts in 2012 and 2013 to communicate with detectives investigating the case. One...
Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack
CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
fox32chicago.com
Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
