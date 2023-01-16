Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.

Read full article on original website
Related
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain
New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
iheart.com
5 bBreakfast Choices Linked To Longer Life
Dan Buettner has spent his career studying the “Blue Zones” - the five places in the world where people live the longest. He’s looked at everything from their lifestyles and relationships to their diets to understand what makes them healthy and adds to their longevity. And based on his research, he says most Americans need to rethink what they’re eating for breakfast.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Ina Garten Thinks This Ingredient Is B.S. (and We Kinda Do Too)
Ever wondered what's Ina Garten’s stance on bay leaves, aka the most mystifying ingredient to exist? Well, she might be calling B.S. Here's what she says.
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
The One Frozen Food Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because They Cause Weight Gain, Inflammation, And Belly Fat
We’ve all been there! After a long day, we don’t have the energy to cook a fresh meal so we resort to frozen foods. They usually take under an hour to heat up and then they’re ready to eat. But there’s one frozen food that doctors say you should never eat: frozen pizza.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
msn.com
I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Costco products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.
Slide 1 of 13: I lost 40 pounds three years ago, and these Costco swaps helped me lose the weight and keep it off. Some of my favorite snacks are plantain chips, tortilla chips, dried mango, and chocolate clusters. I'm also a big fan of some of the store's easy pantry staples like rice, noodles, and salsa. Read the original article on Insider.
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
5 drinks that can help you prevent diabetes
Research shows if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes increases by 46%. However, there are beverages you should be drinking to reverse your risk.
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
These Are The Best Ways To Bring Volume Back To Thinning, Flat Hair, Experts Say
It may be distressing to notice that your hair is thinning. Don’t worry, it’s a natural part of aging. About 80 million people in America suffer from hair loss. By age 50 approximately 85% of men show signs of male pattern baldness. And, thinning hair affects approximately 40% of women by age 50. Say it ain’t so!
Comments / 0