Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.

By Charles Passy
 5 days ago
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain

New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
iheart.com

5 bBreakfast Choices Linked To Longer Life

Dan Buettner has spent his career studying the “Blue Zones” - the five places in the world where people live the longest. He’s looked at everything from their lifestyles and relationships to their diets to understand what makes them healthy and adds to their longevity. And based on his research, he says most Americans need to rethink what they’re eating for breakfast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...

