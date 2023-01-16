Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
NHL on-ice official seriously injured when he got caught in the crossfire of a pair of cheap shots
NHL linesman Travis Toomey suffered a serious hand injury that required 10-12 stitches after inadvertently getting tangled up in a scuffle.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Popculture
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25
Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team
The Minnesota Twins have made a significant move involving All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. The Twins are trading Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. The Twins will receive starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, including highly-rated infield prospect Jose Salas. Infielder Jose Salas and one other prospect are heading to Minnesota along... The post Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Saturday's Celtics-Raptors Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to stay hot as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Boston enters Saturday's tilt winners of each of its last eight games -- including an overtime thriller Thursday night over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors at TD Garden -- and will hit the ...
Comments / 0