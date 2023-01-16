ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
MLS Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

Anton Walkes, a soccer player who was a member of the Charlotte FC of MLS, died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 25 years old. According to ESPN, Walkes was involved in a boating accident near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when first responders reached him. TMZ Sports added the accident involved two boats and Walkes was operating one of the vessels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team

The Minnesota Twins have made a significant move involving All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. The Twins are trading Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. The Twins will receive starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, including highly-rated infield prospect Jose Salas. Infielder Jose Salas and one other prospect are heading to Minnesota along... The post Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

