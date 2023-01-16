Read full article on original website
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane
The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
