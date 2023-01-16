The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.

AUBURN, AL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO