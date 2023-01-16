Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
New seafood restaurant freshens up familiar Uptown space with light, coastal fare and expansive patio
The owners of Galleria Italian restaurant il Bracco have more plans for Houston. Balboa Surf Club, a new seafood restaurant from the Dallas-based Western Addition Restaurant Group, will open later this spring. Described as a Pacific-inspired seafood restaurant, Balboa will occupy the former Masraff’s space that’s also located in the Post Oak Plaza shopping center that’s already home to il Bracco. Western Addition is working with the Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (Uchi, Da Gama) on the design, which will feature an expansive, 1,200-square-foot covered patio that includes a water feature. Other design details include an open fireplace and artwork...
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grilled Cheese and Hops and Hot Sauce
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. National Cheese Lover’s Day Celebration at Twisted Grilled Cheese. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The cheese gurus at Twisted Grill Cheese will be celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day by offering half-off the melty, gooey "5 Cheese Classic" grilled cheese sandwich. Made with Vermont white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and yellow and white American cheeses, get it for $5 all day this Friday.
houstoniamag.com
Eat Drink HTX Returns in February
The Cleverley Stone Foundation, most widely known for the annual Houston Restaurant Weeks fundraiser, launched its sister event, Eat Drink HTX last year. Back by popular demand, Eat Drink HTX returns this February 15th to support both at risk children and the local culinary scene. Stone, a longtime Houston-based food...
houstoniamag.com
A Rare 1960 International-Style Home from an Astrodome Architect
This eye-catching house has been turning heads since it was built in 1960. Located in the Briar Hollow neighborhood, which back then boasted a fair amount of high-end modern homes, this one was originally commissioned by John B. Carter, Jr., who opened the Houston office of Lehman Brothers in 1959. To design his new home, Carter hired architect Ralph Anderson, a partner at Wilson, Morris, Crain, and Anderson, a firm that was gaining acclaim for their work on the much-anticipated Houston Astrodome. When it was finished, the “Carter Home” received similarly high reviews, and was profiled in publications like the Houston Post and House & Garden.
houstoniamag.com
Our Favorite Houston Neighborhoods (Right Now)
Home to quirky art venues, delicious culinary adventures, and an abundance of world-class entertainment options, check out our list of hot Houston hoods. Over the past decade, the population of the Greater Houston Area has grown by an astonishing 20 percent. The region is now home to 7.2 million people who have moved to the area for a variety of reasons including the city’s relative affordability, strong job market, world-class restaurant scene, and thriving art community. Despite everything Houston has going for it, many newcomers (and even some locals) have little knowledge of its vibrant, diverse, and culturally rich neighborhoods.
cw39.com
Classic Houston Mexican restaurant in Third Ward to close its doors in March
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will soon serve its final order of enchiladas and margaritas. Spanish Village, located on 4720 Almeda Road in Third Ward, will close on March 31. First slated for closure in 2021, owner Steven Rogers has kept the restaurant open while he...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date
Adios, Spanish Village 😢 This landmark in Houston's Third Ward will soon stop serving its enchiladas and margaritas.
ricethresher.org
Review: Home Slice Pizza fires up new Houston location
One of the most amazing parts about coming to Rice and getting to meet people from all sorts of backgrounds and cultures is that you are exposed to a variety of opinions and ideas that help mold you into a more well-rounded individual. One of the most fascinating opinions that I feel people bring with them is their taste in pizza. Whether a debate between Pizza Hut and Papa John’s or New York versus Chicago, we all have opinions on how we like our pies.
Houston Chronicle
Courtney Zavala leaves Houston Life after 5 years on the KPRC 2 lifestyle show
A longtime host of KPRC 2's Houston's daily afternoon lifestyle show Houston Life is moving on. After five years of co-hosting the talk show alongside Derrick Shore, Courtney Zavala is leaving her post, per a report from local media blogger Mike McGuff. Shore announced Zavala's exit on air on Wednesday,...
houstoniamag.com
The Houston Zoo Turns 101!
Celebrate the zoo’s history and learn what new animals and activities it has in store for the future. The Houston Zoo has been a staple in the city for 101 years now. Nestled snugly within the confines of Hermann Park’s vast 445 acres, the zoo is home to more than 6,000 permanent wildlife residents and welcomes more than two million guests each year. Its popularity and longevity are in large part based on its commitment to educating visitors about habitat loss and the impact of climate change, while also being a leader in the global movement to save wildlife.
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston
Last week I wrote about the best pizza's in Houston. Well there is new competition in the Houston pizza market thanks to today's opening of Fat Boy's Pizza. Many of you may be familiar with the restaurant chain which has six locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.
Houston's oldest business to close in March
In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
Outback Steakhouse opens new prototype in Grand Parkway Marketplace in Spring
Located at 6805 N. Grand Parkway, Ste. 810, the new 5,005-square-foot restaurant features a spacious dining room and large bar area, which can accommodate up to 133 guests. (Courtesy Outback Steakhouse) Outback Steakhouse debuted its new redesigned restaurant model in Spring's Grand Parkway Marketplace following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 17.
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
mocomotive.com
George Strake, Roy Harris both conquered numerous obstacles
On May 8, 1901, the Houston Daily Post ran the following headline: “Oil, Oil, Oil, the Next Great Gusher will be found north of Harris County… which means Conroe, Montgomery County… so says the Clairvoyant of Beaumont.” Coincidence or not, June 5, 1957 marked a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the great Conroe Oil Field, the nation’s third largest. On Aug. 18, 1958, an individual born and raised in the rough and tumble atmosphere of that field fought for the world’s heavyweight boxing title. Both George Strake, the discover of the oil field, and Roy Harris, the boxer, were possessed of a clairvoyant like spirit of destiny which prompted them to defy seemingly insurmountable odds.
