Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday, Jan. 20
Boys Basketball: Spotswood vs South River — FRIDAY, JAN. 20.
High school basketball, wrestling rankings: Week 7
Boys Basketball Week 6 Rankings as of 1/18/23 by Jason Winchell Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments 1 Middletown 8-1 1 Win over Appo 2 Howard 6-1 2 Big Win over Sanford 3 Seaford 9-1 4 Win over Laurel 4 Sanford 5-2 5 Lost to Howard 5 Tower Hill 6-2 1 Win over Friends 6 Caravel 5-3 5 Win ... Read More
Audubon wrestling takes down Gateway/Woodbury for first division title (PHOTOS)
Much hadn’t been going in favor of the Gateway/Woodbury High wrestling team Friday night in Audubon. However, there was a glimmer of hope that the Gators could pull out the victory against Audubon when Ike Sholders won by fall at heavyweight to get the team within five points with one bout to go.
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results & coverage for Saturday, Jan. 21

Rhian Stokes reaches 1,000 career points as No. 8 Ewing crushes Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
On Friday, Rhian Stokes further solidified herself as one of the best players in Ewing girls basketball history.
Once 360 pounds, Washington Twp. wrestler loses weight, gains starting spot
Shane Tait’s goals when he joined the Washington Township wrestling program as a sophomore were simple and had nothing to do with his success in the sport. At 360 pounds, Tait needed a lifestyle change and thought wrestling was just the sport to give it to him. Two years...
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson
Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 6
We’re nearing crunch time. The team tournament cutoff is on Jan. 28 and the premiere programs which haven’t gotten to wrestle each other yet are beginning to now. The next seven days will feature four Top-10 matchups across the state and six among those in the Top 12. That’s an action-packed slate.
PHOTOS: Gateway at Audubon wrestling, Jan. 20, 2023
Audubon is making a hard charge up the Group 1 standings and is looking like a legitimate contender, while Gateway is having another solid year. On Friday, the teams met with first place in the Colonial Conference Patriot Division on the line. Below see pictures from the important match. Our...
Girls basketball: Hightstown ousts Steinert for 4th straight win
Kyla Glasser-Hyman led all scorers with 20 points as Hightstown ousted Steinert 59-29 in Hamilton. Abby Misier tallied 18 points to help Hightstown (12-2) win its fourth straight game and six of its last seven. Mia Pope led Steinert (8-6) with nine points and five rebounds while Ashley Adamson had...
Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
HS Photos: No. 13 Hunterdon Central at Hillsborough wrestling, Jan. 23, 2023
Hunterdon Central is ranked No. 13 in the state, but Hillsborough is 11-1. The teams met up on Friday night. Below check out pictures from the match. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments
We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South squeezes past Trenton
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
Gloucester over West Deptford - Wrestling recap
John Daily, Jake Zearfoss, Kaleb Wright and Jeremy Smith notched pins to lead Gloucester to a 36-28 win over West Deptford in West Deptford. Mason Johnson, Gino Gambone, Jason Chiodi and Chinggis McKnight prevailed by decision for Gloucester, which won its third straight and improved to 9-4. Talen Terinoni, Anthony...
