ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

High school basketball, wrestling rankings: Week 7

Boys Basketball Week 6 Rankings as of 1/18/23 by Jason Winchell Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments 1 Middletown 8-1 1 Win over Appo 2 Howard 6-1 2 Big Win over Sanford 3 Seaford 9-1 4 Win over Laurel 4 Sanford 5-2 5 Lost to Howard 5 Tower Hill 6-2 1 Win over Friends 6 Caravel 5-3 5 Win ... Read More
NJ.com

Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson

Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: Gateway at Audubon wrestling, Jan. 20, 2023

Audubon is making a hard charge up the Group 1 standings and is looking like a legitimate contender, while Gateway is having another solid year. On Friday, the teams met with first place in the Colonial Conference Patriot Division on the line. Below see pictures from the important match. Our...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

HS Photos: No. 13 Hunterdon Central at Hillsborough wrestling, Jan. 23, 2023

Hunterdon Central is ranked No. 13 in the state, but Hillsborough is 11-1. The teams met up on Friday night. Below check out pictures from the match. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments

We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester over West Deptford - Wrestling recap

John Daily, Jake Zearfoss, Kaleb Wright and Jeremy Smith notched pins to lead Gloucester to a 36-28 win over West Deptford in West Deptford. Mason Johnson, Gino Gambone, Jason Chiodi and Chinggis McKnight prevailed by decision for Gloucester, which won its third straight and improved to 9-4. Talen Terinoni, Anthony...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy