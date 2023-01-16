ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March

There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
Girls basketball: Somerville powers past Princeton Day

Emily Kolodziej recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Charlotte Taylor had 13 points, eight assists and four steals as Somerville stopped Princeton Day 42-27 in Princeton. Kaylee Lauber tallied seven points and five rebounds while Nicole Rinaldi had six points and five rebounds for Somerville (9-5). Madison...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Eagles and Giants both have promising futures with Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones, but whose is brighter?

PHILADELPHIA – Back in August, it would have been hard to predict the NFC East becoming the best division in football. Less than two years ago, the division was a national punchline when Washington won it with a losing record (7-9). And while the Cowboys were the overwhelming favorites to win the division in the preseason, there were major questions about everyone else.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delran over Pemberton - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens dropped 18 points to lead Delran to a 70-45 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Aileen Shanahan and Cheyenne Jackson each scored 13 points for Delran (8-4), who went on a 23-7 run in the first quarter and never looked back, eventually extending its lead to 27 points by halftime.
DELRAN, NJ
Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
RAMSEY, NJ
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHICAGO, IL
Girls basketball: Reiner leads Becton past Wood-Ridge

Katie Reiner poured in 28 points and also had five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to lead Becton to a 58-34 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Chrissy Akiki had 17 points and three steals while Gracie Taylor and Analise Feliz each had 12 rebounds for Becton (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games. Francesca Buda pulled down eight rebounds.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap

Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hightstown defeats Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Robert Eaves had a big day as he scored 28 points to lead Hightstown past Steinert 79-51 in Hightstown. Hightstown (9-6) jumped ahead early as it led 36-25 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Steinert 43-26. Keenan Reiss added 13 points while Yasin Elhossieni netted 12.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. New York Giants? (1/21/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round

The wild card New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, meet the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday, January 21, 2023 (1/21/23) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL PLAYOFFS GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten

Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
