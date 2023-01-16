Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
City Council Passes a Bill That Prohibits The Use of Plastic Utensils For Restaurants And Food Delivery ServicesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March
There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
Where does Rutgers stand in NCAA Tournament picture at midpoint of season?
Rutgers is going to the NCAA Tournament this March. What was a preseason goal is a foregone conclusion at the midpoint of January. A scorching start to the season has the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) dreaming of bigger heights — a Big Ten regular season title, a deep run in March Madness — at a point where they are usually battling for a bid.
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Wrestling: No. 2 Bergen Catholic allows no bonus points, stifles No. 7 CBA
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, made the trek to Lincroft to take on No. 7 Christian Brothers on Friday and the team has to be feeling pretty good about the end result. The Crusaders picked up a convincing 33-12 win over the Colts and limited them...
Girls basketball: Somerville powers past Princeton Day
Emily Kolodziej recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Charlotte Taylor had 13 points, eight assists and four steals as Somerville stopped Princeton Day 42-27 in Princeton. Kaylee Lauber tallied seven points and five rebounds while Nicole Rinaldi had six points and five rebounds for Somerville (9-5). Madison...
Eagles and Giants both have promising futures with Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones, but whose is brighter?
PHILADELPHIA – Back in August, it would have been hard to predict the NFC East becoming the best division in football. Less than two years ago, the division was a national punchline when Washington won it with a losing record (7-9). And while the Cowboys were the overwhelming favorites to win the division in the preseason, there were major questions about everyone else.
Delran over Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens dropped 18 points to lead Delran to a 70-45 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Aileen Shanahan and Cheyenne Jackson each scored 13 points for Delran (8-4), who went on a 23-7 run in the first quarter and never looked back, eventually extending its lead to 27 points by halftime.
Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls basketball: Reiner leads Becton past Wood-Ridge
Katie Reiner poured in 28 points and also had five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to lead Becton to a 58-34 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Chrissy Akiki had 17 points and three steals while Gracie Taylor and Analise Feliz each had 12 rebounds for Becton (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games. Francesca Buda pulled down eight rebounds.
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap
Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South squeezes past Trenton
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
Hightstown defeats Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Robert Eaves had a big day as he scored 28 points to lead Hightstown past Steinert 79-51 in Hightstown. Hightstown (9-6) jumped ahead early as it led 36-25 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Steinert 43-26. Keenan Reiss added 13 points while Yasin Elhossieni netted 12.
Will Brian Daboll make more Giants coaching history and beat Eagles in divisional playoff showdown?
Brian Daboll has shocked, stunned, and surprised everyone this season. And he’s made history in the process. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now, the Giants’ rookie head coach has a chance to make some more Saturday night, when his team visits the Eagles in an NFC...
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. New York Giants? (1/21/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round
The wild card New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, meet the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday, January 21, 2023 (1/21/23) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL PLAYOFFS GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL...
NFL playoffs: Here’s what it’ll take for Giants to upset Eagles and stun everyone by reaching NFC Championship Game
Brian Daboll’s Giants have defied expectations — and their past — all season. Now, they’ll try to do it again Saturday night in Philadelphia, against the Eagles in an NFC divisional round playoff game. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Coming off last week’s...
Girls Basketball: Robbinsville pulls away late from Princeton
Robbinsville pulled away late with a fourth quarter run to defeat Princeton 37-26, in Trenton. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten
Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
