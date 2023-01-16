Read full article on original website
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Looking for some super fun party ideas that your kids will love--AND that are here in East Texas?. Parents are just so busy. Especially nowadays. And so, when it's time to throw a party for your child or teen--and likely their friends--it can leave already frazzled parents staring blankly into the void looking for inspiration.
Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023
Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
Crawfish ’23 Season is Early, Here are 7 Spots in Tyler to Eat Them
Crawfish season has come early here in East Texas. Which is great news and also means folks across Tyler, TX are on the hunt for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?. Crayfish, crawdads, crawdaddies, mudbugs, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, yabbies. Served with or without corn....
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location
Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas
I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
‘Where’s the Beef?’ Fast Food Spot in Tyler, TX Forgot Something Important
Um, I think this Tyler, Texas fast food restaurant forgot something kind of important on this burger. So, an ETX woman posted in an online social media group forum regarding her trip to one of the McDonald's locations in Tyler, Texas. Let's just say the experience left her asking..."Um...Where's the...
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
Astonishing Amount of Nasty Grackles in TX Parking Lot Goes Viral
If you thought swarms of wintering birds in the Crossroads were bad, you've got to check out this video of THESE feathered beasts swarming this parking lot in Frisco!. Migrating birds in Texas know the best places to land (sadly they have no care where their poop lands) which is why most Texans cringe in winter as thousands of birds swarm Texas parking lots all at once on their migration journey.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar is adding a surcharge to guest checks
On Jan. 1, Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar’s two concepts began offering employer-backed health insurance benefits to full-time staff for the first time. In addition, most of the workers at his restaurant Rye and the adjoining cocktail lounge Apothecary also now have access to a package of other benefits: paid time off, family and bereavement leave, as well as professional development and reimbursement for some certifications, and half-off dining in the company’s restaurants.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
It Looks Like Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room is set to Open in Fort Worth
I don't know when Koe's place is opening in Fort Worth, TX, but you can bet your butt we'll be checking it out once it does. Of course Koe is not the first Texas artist to get bit by the entrepreneurial bug. Randy Rogers owns Cheatham Street Warehouse, Parker McCollum has his own signature wine, Wade Bowen owns a BBQ spot and ice cream shop, Pat Green has several business ventures, and Kevin Fowler does a little bit of everything; just to name a few.
