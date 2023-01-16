ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023

Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
TYLER, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location

Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas

I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
ALBA, TX
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Astonishing Amount of Nasty Grackles in TX Parking Lot Goes Viral

If you thought swarms of wintering birds in the Crossroads were bad, you've got to check out this video of THESE feathered beasts swarming this parking lot in Frisco!. Migrating birds in Texas know the best places to land (sadly they have no care where their poop lands) which is why most Texans cringe in winter as thousands of birds swarm Texas parking lots all at once on their migration journey.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar is adding a surcharge to guest checks

On Jan. 1, Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar’s two concepts began offering employer-backed health insurance benefits to full-time staff for the first time. In addition, most of the workers at his restaurant Rye and the adjoining cocktail lounge Apothecary also now have access to a package of other benefits: paid time off, family and bereavement leave, as well as professional development and reimbursement for some certifications, and half-off dining in the company’s restaurants.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

It Looks Like Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room is set to Open in Fort Worth

I don't know when Koe's place is opening in Fort Worth, TX, but you can bet your butt we'll be checking it out once it does. Of course Koe is not the first Texas artist to get bit by the entrepreneurial bug. Randy Rogers owns Cheatham Street Warehouse, Parker McCollum has his own signature wine, Wade Bowen owns a BBQ spot and ice cream shop, Pat Green has several business ventures, and Kevin Fowler does a little bit of everything; just to name a few.
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy