I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.

ALBA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO