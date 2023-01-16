The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO