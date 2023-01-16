Read full article on original website
JDS a little??
4d ago
Just started going there, Loved it, great food and prices were reasonable. Servers were great and management we very caring and nice. Will miss it 😢
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
wevv.com
Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently
A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
104.1 WIKY
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
2023 Polar Plunge in Boonville to benefit Special Olympics Indiana
The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
14news.com
Crews spend 5 hours battling fire at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard. They say that began just after 4:00 a.m. Officials with dispatch say they received a call from a neighbor who saw flames coming from the second-floor window of the home. Other calls were also received as it was visible from I-69.
Learn to BBQ Better Than Your Neighbor with ‘King Of BBQ’ Jim Johnson
This VIP event is a unique fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest located in Evansville, Indiana. Every person that owns a grill probably fancies themselves as a BBQ Master, but Jim Johnson is the King of BBQ, and he's coming to share his knowledge with the Tri-State. What Makes Jim Johnson...
Gibson County looks for talent within its community
Calling all Gibson County talent! Princeton Theatre & Community Center presents the Gibson County Talent Showcase.
14news.com
Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
Cerebral Palsy Won’t Stop Evansville’s Mr. Memorial from Rappelling Down 9 Stories
Reitz Memorial Graduate Aaron Coomer Accepts Challenge to Rappel Down 9 Stories. Jeff Perdue is spreading the word about the Granted and the second annual Over the Edge Rappelling fundraiser. If you have never met Jeff, let me tell you, he is persuasive. He is not the type to just ask once and be done. When it comes to Granted, he really won't stop until you say yes.
Indiana Town on List of Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie
If you were to visit this small town in Indiana, you might feel like you are in a Hallmark movie, according to a new list of ten small towns that make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie in the United States. As someone who is from a small...
14news.com
ISP: Car with body found under Gibson Co. bridge
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after they say a body in a car was found down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton. It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.
Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
