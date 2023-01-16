Read full article on original website
Tesla experiences skyrocketing demand after dropping prices of Model Y and other EVs
Apparently, it only took a few days until the significantly reduced prices of the popular Model Y and other Tesla vehicles in the US triggered a sharp increase in demand, which is reportedly approaching record levels as buyers want to take advantage of the US$7,500 EV tax credit. After introducing...
Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station arrives with 15% launch discount
The Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station is now on sale in the US. The gadget was showcased at CES 2023, with up to 1,800 W power available via three AC charging ports. Other outputs on the device include 100 W PD USB-C ports, 18 W USB-A ports and a 12 V car charger.
Volkswagen ID.7 intelligent climate control revealed and release timeframe confirmed
Further details about the upcoming Volkswagen ID.7 EV have been revealed, including an innovative air conditioning system. The company has said that the tool, which will feature in the electric saloon, provides faster heating or cooling of the car before you begin your trip. The intelligent climate control is triggered when the vehicle detects a key nearby, heating the cabin on cold days, cooling it in warmer climes, and adjusting based on the driver's profile.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Deal | LG Gram 16T90Q: 2022 model discounted by over 30%
Amazon US has heavily discounted the LG Gram 16T90Q, one of LG's 2022 product range. While LG offers the Gram 16T90Q in several configurations, Amazon US is running its greatest discount on a particular high-end SKU. For reference, the Gram 16T90Q comes in Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P flavours, both with fast LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 flash storage.
Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer
The POCO X5 appears to have surfaced again ahead of its official release. Earlier this month, the device received TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating that Xiaomi plans to offer the POCO X5 in Europe. Accordingly, the POCO X5 has been certified in other countries with a global model number, which SIRIM Berhard confirmed as 22111317PG. This time, Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spotted using an unnamed POCO handset.
Factory Starlink Internet option coming to Airstream and Jayco RV trailers with a free month of service
THOR Industries, America's motorized RV OEM maker which is behind such iconic recreational vehicle brands like Airstream, Entegra Coach, Jayco, or Tiffin, has become the first company to offer factory Starlink satellite Internet integration in its RVs. Future THOR customers will be able to buy an Airstream or a Jayco with flat high-performance Starlink RV equipment as an extra option.
Self-driving EV computers like Tesla HW4 could generate climate change emissions to rival all data centers
While Tesla is preparing to release the Hardware 4.0 computer upgrade for its next Full Self-Driving Beta kit generation, MIT researchers are warning that cars equipped with autonomous driving chips may generate greenhouse gas emissions on par with the world's data centers. If 95% of the electric cars on the road by 2050 have some sort of autonomous driving capabilities with the respective chip and sensor paraphernalia, for instance, computational efficiency would need to double almost every year so as to keep the fleet's climate change emissions under the level of current data centers.
Rumor | OnePlus 11 to ship in North America with last-gen charging tech
SnoopyTech's latest leak on the OnePlus 11 purports to contain renders for the upcoming international version of this premium Android device. The images seem identical to pre-existing Chinese-market SKUs of the smartphone, down to the color choices; then again, the leaker maintains that they have been renamed from the original Obsidian Black and Arbor Green to Titan Black and Eternal Green respectively.
Divisive RTX 4070 Ti reportedly leads the GPU sales race on Mindfactory
Nvidia re-released the RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti earlier this month. This change of name brought a US$100 price cut as the RTX 4070 Ti MSRP is US$799. But even though the card is sufficiently powerful, many reviews lamented the offering. For instance, Gamers Nexus called the RTX 4070 Ti “Nvidia’s Rip-off”. In our review of the GPU, we also expressed concerns that although Nvidia advertised up to 3x better performance vs the RTX 3090 Ti, the RTX 4070 Ti performs barely any better than the RTX 3090 Ti. Based on these sentiments, one would assume that the board won’t receive a positive response from gamers.
HomePod vs HomePod 2: Apple's latest large speaker does not contain upgrades in all areas
Apple's surprise launches this week keep coming, with the company having already introduced new MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 and Mac mini models this week. The trio are now joined by the HomePod 2, which Apple claims offers 'breakthrough sound'. The HomePod 2 does not necessarily contain upgrades over the original HomePod across the board, though.
Samsung Wallet rolling out to 8 new markets later this month
Samsung developed the mobile payment and digital wallet service known today as Samsung Wallet using technology from LoopPay, a startup acquired by the South Korean tech giant in February 2015 for around US$300 million. Samsung Pay launched in South Korea at the end of August and expanded its reach to the United States in late September, both in 2015. Samsung Wallet was introduced in 2013 as a mobile wallet system and was merged into Samsung Pay in 2015. In late June 2022, Samsung Wallet replaced Samsung Pay.
AYA NEO SLIDE: Manufacturer updates hardware with mystery AMD Ryzen 7000 APU after missing Q4 2022 release window
AYA NEO has updated its product stack, with the company altering specifications for the SLIDE as well as the Next II. For reference, AYA NEO initially revealed the SLIDE in May 2022 alongside the AYA NEO 2. The latter has since received over US$3 million in crowdfunding but the AYA NEO SLIDE missed its Q4 2022 release window.
Ford Mustang Mach-E has been turned into an all-electric funeral car and stretch limousine
The rather special conversions are carried out by an established British company that has already stretched the Ford Granada, Mondeo and cars from other manufacturers before it modified the Mustang Mach-E so it can meet the unique requirements of morticians. Due to the sheer technical complexity of modern electric cars,...
Tecno Phantom Vision V concept unveiled as a smartphone combining foldable and rollable display tech
Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Tablet Touchscreen. Tecno has reportedly completed a concept for a flexible display smartphone that can do more than even the highest-end foldable smartphones of today. Like the OPPO Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, it can take the form of a (kind of) conventionally-proportioned smartphone or a small tablet, yet goes beyond that as one "half" of its main screen is extendable.
Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for Forerunner smartwatches arrives but with reboot issues
The Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for the Forerunner 255 Series and Forerunner 955 Series smartwatches has been released. Since the previous software, version 14.06, three changes have been made. Firstly, several improvements have been made to the graphs on the wearable, such as scrolling via the touchscreen. Another enhanced feature is Auto Rest, which has been optimized for the Ultra Run Activity. Garmin notes that "various fixes" have been made to the activities.
ESR HaloLock MagSafe-ready wireless charger has iPhone 14 series-compatibility and an improved design
ESR touts its in-house HaloLock system as like MagSafe, but better. To this end, the OEM asserts that its latest version of Apple's own wireless charger can restore a full battery to devices such as those of the new iPhone 14 series "30 minutes faster than other MagSafe chargers", thanks to an advanced cooling mechanism.
OnePlus 11R: Chinese-market version with 100W power brick registers in new leak
OnePlus is thought to promote the rumored 11R as a new alternative to its 2023 flagship smartphone with a 'by and for our fans' gimmick. It is also said to launch as the Ace 2 in China which, despite this rumored product name, may drop the charging options of its predecessor.
