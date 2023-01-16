Nvidia re-released the RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti earlier this month. This change of name brought a US$100 price cut as the RTX 4070 Ti MSRP is US$799. But even though the card is sufficiently powerful, many reviews lamented the offering. For instance, Gamers Nexus called the RTX 4070 Ti “Nvidia’s Rip-off”. In our review of the GPU, we also expressed concerns that although Nvidia advertised up to 3x better performance vs the RTX 3090 Ti, the RTX 4070 Ti performs barely any better than the RTX 3090 Ti. Based on these sentiments, one would assume that the board won’t receive a positive response from gamers.

