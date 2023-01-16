ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet

In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer

The POCO X5 appears to have surfaced again ahead of its official release. Earlier this month, the device received TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating that Xiaomi plans to offer the POCO X5 in Europe. Accordingly, the POCO X5 has been certified in other countries with a global model number, which SIRIM Berhard confirmed as 22111317PG. This time, Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spotted using an unnamed POCO handset.
Tecno Phantom Vision V concept unveiled as a smartphone combining foldable and rollable display tech

Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Tablet Touchscreen. Tecno has reportedly completed a concept for a flexible display smartphone that can do more than even the highest-end foldable smartphones of today. Like the OPPO Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, it can take the form of a (kind of) conventionally-proportioned smartphone or a small tablet, yet goes beyond that as one "half" of its main screen is extendable.
Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for Forerunner smartwatches arrives but with reboot issues

The Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for the Forerunner 255 Series and Forerunner 955 Series smartwatches has been released. Since the previous software, version 14.06, three changes have been made. Firstly, several improvements have been made to the graphs on the wearable, such as scrolling via the touchscreen. Another enhanced feature is Auto Rest, which has been optimized for the Ultra Run Activity. Garmin notes that "various fixes" have been made to the activities.
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models

Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
Rumor | OnePlus 11 to ship in North America with last-gen charging tech

SnoopyTech's latest leak on the OnePlus 11 purports to contain renders for the upcoming international version of this premium Android device. The images seem identical to pre-existing Chinese-market SKUs of the smartphone, down to the color choices; then again, the leaker maintains that they have been renamed from the original Obsidian Black and Arbor Green to Titan Black and Eternal Green respectively.
AYA NEO Pocket AIR: AYA NEO previews first Android gaming handheld with 5.5-inch OLED display

AYA NEO is moving into the Android gaming handheld market, two years after it brought its first Windows-based gaming handheld to market. Although the company is focused on delivering Windows-based gaming handhelds like the NEXT II, SLIDE and the AIR Plus, AYA NEO's CEO wants to make an Android handheld that he wants to use. Details remain sparse for now, with no concrete launch date or pricing revealed at the time of writing.
HomePod vs HomePod 2: Apple's latest large speaker does not contain upgrades in all areas

Apple's surprise launches this week keep coming, with the company having already introduced new MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 and Mac mini models this week. The trio are now joined by the HomePod 2, which Apple claims offers 'breakthrough sound'. The HomePod 2 does not necessarily contain upgrades over the original HomePod across the board, though.
Samsung rolls out promised Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro updates with additional functionality

Samsung has released new updates for many of its new wearables. As we discussed last week, Samsung outlined that the Galaxy Buds2 Pro would soon support 360 Audio Recording, a feature that uses all the earbuds' microphones to capture a richer audio experience than a smartphone can. According to Samsung's changelog, it restricts the feature to the Samsung Camera app on Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 models running at least One UI 5.0 for now. For reference, the two foldables should have already received an equivalent feature to enable 360 Audio Recording processing.
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak

We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
CES 2023 | Innovative laptop cooling system: Frore shows AirJet cooling chips with ultrathin profile and silent operation

Laptop cooling systems have been relying on the tried and true design involving copper heatsinks combined with a certain number of heatpipes and some compact fans for decades now. In the past few years we have seen timid introductions for alternative technologies such as vapor chambers, liquid metal coolants and even external liquid-based units, but these are mostly reserved for premium laptops with powerful builds and still require fans that can get noisy. An innovative alternative to the fan-based design was recently revealed at CES 2023 by a company named Frore Systems. Its solution is still air-based but does not rely on any fans and comes in the form of a solid-state active cooling chip.

