From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet
In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer
The POCO X5 appears to have surfaced again ahead of its official release. Earlier this month, the device received TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating that Xiaomi plans to offer the POCO X5 in Europe. Accordingly, the POCO X5 has been certified in other countries with a global model number, which SIRIM Berhard confirmed as 22111317PG. This time, Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spotted using an unnamed POCO handset.
Tecno Phantom Vision V concept unveiled as a smartphone combining foldable and rollable display tech
Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Tablet Touchscreen. Tecno has reportedly completed a concept for a flexible display smartphone that can do more than even the highest-end foldable smartphones of today. Like the OPPO Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, it can take the form of a (kind of) conventionally-proportioned smartphone or a small tablet, yet goes beyond that as one "half" of its main screen is extendable.
Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for Forerunner smartwatches arrives but with reboot issues
The Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for the Forerunner 255 Series and Forerunner 955 Series smartwatches has been released. Since the previous software, version 14.06, three changes have been made. Firstly, several improvements have been made to the graphs on the wearable, such as scrolling via the touchscreen. Another enhanced feature is Auto Rest, which has been optimized for the Ultra Run Activity. Garmin notes that "various fixes" have been made to the activities.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic vs Dimensity 9200: Qualcomm's Adreno 740 wins the GPU race in style
While the US market is yet to receive phones with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the flagship chipset can be expected to be something of a monster, with class-leading GPU performance over even Apple's A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max being confirmed by both synthetic benchmarks and real-world gaming tests.
Deal | EZVIZ C6N Black launches via Amazon with Smart Night Vision and an introductory discount
EZVIZ has announced that the Black version of its new C6N camera is now available via Amazon. Despite this GoPro-esque branding, it just denotes a new colorway for the pan-tilt home security accessory, which also integrates a speaker and microphone so that the user can converse remotely with those in the home to be monitored.
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
ESR HaloLock MagSafe-ready wireless charger has iPhone 14 series-compatibility and an improved design
ESR touts its in-house HaloLock system as like MagSafe, but better. To this end, the OEM asserts that its latest version of Apple's own wireless charger can restore a full battery to devices such as those of the new iPhone 14 series "30 minutes faster than other MagSafe chargers", thanks to an advanced cooling mechanism.
Rumor | OnePlus 11 to ship in North America with last-gen charging tech
SnoopyTech's latest leak on the OnePlus 11 purports to contain renders for the upcoming international version of this premium Android device. The images seem identical to pre-existing Chinese-market SKUs of the smartphone, down to the color choices; then again, the leaker maintains that they have been renamed from the original Obsidian Black and Arbor Green to Titan Black and Eternal Green respectively.
RedMagic 8 Pro becomes 2023's first JerryRigEverything-tested flagship Android smartphone
The RedMagic 8 Pro is technically the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone on the market in regions such as North America, bringing its second-gen under-display camera (UDC) technology with it. JerryRigEverything host Zach Nelson took a liking to it as the mobile screen of the future on unboxing the...
CES 2023 Samsung Display prototype may show what is to come for Galaxy Z Fold5 or future Samsung foldables
A recent rumour of Samsung showing a new prototype foldable smartphone during CES 2023 has fired up speculation about the state of the Galaxy Z Fold5. Sadly, the prototype shown is actually the Flex In N Out, a work of Samsung Display, not the Samsung Galaxy division. Earlier this week,...
AYA NEO Pocket AIR: AYA NEO previews first Android gaming handheld with 5.5-inch OLED display
AYA NEO is moving into the Android gaming handheld market, two years after it brought its first Windows-based gaming handheld to market. Although the company is focused on delivering Windows-based gaming handhelds like the NEXT II, SLIDE and the AIR Plus, AYA NEO's CEO wants to make an Android handheld that he wants to use. Details remain sparse for now, with no concrete launch date or pricing revealed at the time of writing.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
HomePod vs HomePod 2: Apple's latest large speaker does not contain upgrades in all areas
Apple's surprise launches this week keep coming, with the company having already introduced new MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 and Mac mini models this week. The trio are now joined by the HomePod 2, which Apple claims offers 'breakthrough sound'. The HomePod 2 does not necessarily contain upgrades over the original HomePod across the board, though.
Samsung rolls out promised Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro updates with additional functionality
Samsung has released new updates for many of its new wearables. As we discussed last week, Samsung outlined that the Galaxy Buds2 Pro would soon support 360 Audio Recording, a feature that uses all the earbuds' microphones to capture a richer audio experience than a smartphone can. According to Samsung's changelog, it restricts the feature to the Samsung Camera app on Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 models running at least One UI 5.0 for now. For reference, the two foldables should have already received an equivalent feature to enable 360 Audio Recording processing.
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak
We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU first impressions pit flagship graphics card against GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU has been compared against the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, highlighting the difference between the two graphics cards. While the GeForce RTX 4090 offers a health performance uplift in most cases, DLSS 3 technology also does plenty of heavy lifting to help NVIDIA's latest flagship laptop GPU.
CES 2023 | Innovative laptop cooling system: Frore shows AirJet cooling chips with ultrathin profile and silent operation
Laptop cooling systems have been relying on the tried and true design involving copper heatsinks combined with a certain number of heatpipes and some compact fans for decades now. In the past few years we have seen timid introductions for alternative technologies such as vapor chambers, liquid metal coolants and even external liquid-based units, but these are mostly reserved for premium laptops with powerful builds and still require fans that can get noisy. An innovative alternative to the fan-based design was recently revealed at CES 2023 by a company named Frore Systems. Its solution is still air-based but does not rely on any fans and comes in the form of a solid-state active cooling chip.
