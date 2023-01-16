ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

First look: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants (10-7-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) tussle Saturday in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

New York won 31-24 as a 2.5-point underdog Sunday as it eliminated Minnesota. The Giants went 9-7-1 in the regular season and are looking to win consecutive games for the 1st time since a 4-game win streak from Oct. 2-23 and win their 1st consecutive road games since 2020.

The Eagles were idle during Wild Card Weekend after clinching the 1st seed in the NFC with a 14-3 mark. Two of those 14 wins were against these Giants. Philadelphia defeated New York 48-22 on the road in Week 11, covering as a 7.5-point favorite, and 22-16 at home in Week 18, failing to cover as a 17-point favorite. The Eagles are 7-2 at home.

Giants at Eagles odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:06 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Giants +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Eagles -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +7 (-108) | Eagles -7 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022-23 betting stats (including postseason)

  • ML: Giants 10-7-1 | Eagles 14-3
  • ATS: Giants 14-4 | Eagles 8-9
  • O/U: Giants 7-9-2 | Eagles 10-7

Giants vs. Eagles head-to-head

The Birds and G-Men have tussled 180 times on the gridiron since 1933, and only 4 wins separate them. The Eagles have won 91 games, the Giants have won 87 and there here have been 2 ties.

Philadelphia and New York split 2 games last season, but Philly is 11-2 across the last 13 meetings.

Over the last 10 series games, New York is 6-4 ATS. The Under has outpaced the Over 6-4.

