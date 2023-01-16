Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet
In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
notebookcheck.net
HomePod vs HomePod 2: Apple's latest large speaker does not contain upgrades in all areas
Apple's surprise launches this week keep coming, with the company having already introduced new MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 and Mac mini models this week. The trio are now joined by the HomePod 2, which Apple claims offers 'breakthrough sound'. The HomePod 2 does not necessarily contain upgrades over the original HomePod across the board, though.
notebookcheck.net
Chargeasap Zeus up-to-270W GaN charger goes to Indiegogo
Chargeasap has announced that the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its latest high-wattage Zeus multi-port power brick has ended. However, those still looking to back it are still in luck, as it is now listed on Indiegogo. The OEM claims that it can charge three MacBooks at once thanks to its cutting-edge gallium nitride (GaN) technology.
notebookcheck.net
Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W: Evnia 5000 series monitor launching soon with 1000R curvature and 240 Hz refresh rate
Philips has announced more information about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, a curved gaming monitor previewed in October with three other Evnia series monitors. While Philips remains slightly coy about the monitor's release date, it has now shared all technical specifications about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, as well as a lower launch price.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
notebookcheck.net
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
notebookcheck.net
Apple M2 Pro makes Geekbench debut with phenomenal generation-over-generation gains
Apple's decision to silently launch its new M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs come off as a tad puzzling. Usually, Apple reveals its hardware with much fanfare and one can't help but wonder why this launch was so low-key. Nonetheless, the M2 Pro is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse, as confirmed by a recent Geekbench listing. It has shown up on the benchmarking platform (via MacRumors) alongside a Mac Mini.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra specifications leak confirms laptop will run high-end Intel and Nvidia hardware
Samsung also plans to launch a bunch of new laptops at Galaxy Unpacked on February 1, namely the Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book3 Pro (plus their 360 variants), and Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Full specifications of the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 have already been leaked by renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal, who has now also revealed the Galaxy Book3 Ultra in its entirety.
notebookcheck.net
Redditor snags AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with bent pins for ridiculous low price of US$3, resurrects it back to life sans integrated audio
In what might possibly be the deal of the century, a Redditor found a returned 12C/24T AMD Ryzen 9 5900X selling for just US$3 in a local store. The CPU had bent pins and a couple of missing ones, but the OP managed to straighten the bent ones, successfully POST the CPU, and even stress test it. The missing pins apparently correspond to integrated audio, but they didn't seem to affect the processor's functionality.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for Forerunner smartwatches arrives but with reboot issues
The Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for the Forerunner 255 Series and Forerunner 955 Series smartwatches has been released. Since the previous software, version 14.06, three changes have been made. Firstly, several improvements have been made to the graphs on the wearable, such as scrolling via the touchscreen. Another enhanced feature is Auto Rest, which has been optimized for the Ultra Run Activity. Garmin notes that "various fixes" have been made to the activities.
notebookcheck.net
Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station arrives with 15% launch discount
The Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station is now on sale in the US. The gadget was showcased at CES 2023, with up to 1,800 W power available via three AC charging ports. Other outputs on the device include 100 W PD USB-C ports, 18 W USB-A ports and a 12 V car charger.
notebookcheck.net
MSI Cubi 5 12M now selling from US$449 with choice of Intel Alder Lake-U series processors
Retailers are now selling the Cubi 5 12M, less than two weeks after MSI unveiled the mini-PC. Announced during CES 2023, the Cubi 5 12M comes in multiple variants and three processors, all Intel Alder Lake-U series parts. Specifically, MSI has made the Cubi 5 12M available with the following processors:
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO Pocket AIR: AYA NEO previews first Android gaming handheld with 5.5-inch OLED display
AYA NEO is moving into the Android gaming handheld market, two years after it brought its first Windows-based gaming handheld to market. Although the company is focused on delivering Windows-based gaming handhelds like the NEXT II, SLIDE and the AIR Plus, AYA NEO's CEO wants to make an Android handheld that he wants to use. Details remain sparse for now, with no concrete launch date or pricing revealed at the time of writing.
notebookcheck.net
Google Stadia Controller: Bluetooth software utility arrives for limited time
Google has delivered on its promise to enable Bluetooth connectivity for Stadia Controllers, having shut down the game streaming service on January 18. As expected, Wi-Fi connectivity for Stadia Controllers ended with Google Stadia; Bluetooth is now the sole option for a non-wired gaming experience if you plan to continue using a Stadia Controller. While Google appears to have simplified the process of enabling Bluetooth mode, there are several factors to consider before doing so.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno Phantom Vision V concept unveiled as a smartphone combining foldable and rollable display tech
Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Tablet Touchscreen. Tecno has reportedly completed a concept for a flexible display smartphone that can do more than even the highest-end foldable smartphones of today. Like the OPPO Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, it can take the form of a (kind of) conventionally-proportioned smartphone or a small tablet, yet goes beyond that as one "half" of its main screen is extendable.
notebookcheck.net
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
notebookcheck.net
AYA NEO SLIDE: Manufacturer updates hardware with mystery AMD Ryzen 7000 APU after missing Q4 2022 release window
AYA NEO has updated its product stack, with the company altering specifications for the SLIDE as well as the Next II. For reference, AYA NEO initially revealed the SLIDE in May 2022 alongside the AYA NEO 2. The latter has since received over US$3 million in crowdfunding but the AYA NEO SLIDE missed its Q4 2022 release window.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer
The POCO X5 appears to have surfaced again ahead of its official release. Earlier this month, the device received TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating that Xiaomi plans to offer the POCO X5 in Europe. Accordingly, the POCO X5 has been certified in other countries with a global model number, which SIRIM Berhard confirmed as 22111317PG. This time, Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spotted using an unnamed POCO handset.
notebookcheck.net
Sharp NEC P627UL laser projector unveiled with 6,200 ANSI lumens brightness
The Sharp NEC P627UL laser projector will be showcased at ISE 2023. The event will take place from January 31 to February 3 in Barcelona, where the company will provide a first look at the new device. The gadget has a laser light source providing up to 6,200 ANSI lumens brightness; this allows you to use the projector in brighter environments. Plus, you can throw images up to 300-in (~762 cm) wide with a 1.23 - 2:1 throw ratio.
Comments / 0