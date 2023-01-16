ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboy State first to ban 'impractical' electric car sales in a symbolic protest to gas vehicles phaseout

By Daniel Zlatev
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
