This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
Luka Doncic Beginning To Flex Power To Force Mavs Trades?
The Dallas Mavericks are in a similar spot this season as they were during the 2021-22 NBA campaign. They have an all-world player in Luka Doncic to build around, but his supporting cast could be compromised again. Last season the Mavericks were able to sign Dorian Finney-Smith to an extension...
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Cam Reddish
Improvement is always a noble goal. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Around the league, teams are looking to improve. Players are, as well. For example, look at the Dallas Mavericks. At 24-22, they’re near the upper half of the Western Conference. Still,...
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
Have you ever really, really wanted something you couldn’t afford? NBA teams find themselves in a similar position. You might find a way to get it anyway. Perhaps you drain your bank account and skip lunch for a month. You might take out a loan. All you know is that you’ve got to have it.
This Hornets-Warriors Trade Features PJ Washington
If you haven’t noticed, NBA players get paid – a lot. It’s something that people complain about. Frankly, we think those complaints are shortsighted. The players get paid in accordance with the revenue they generate. If you think their contracts are big, you should see what team owners make.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
This Lakers-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma
Everyone’s got one that got away. NBA teams are no exception. It may be an ex-partner. On the other hand, maybe it’s just a job you shouldn’t have left. Either way, we’ve all left something in the past that sometimes, we wish we’d brought into the present.
Knicks Could Pull Off Bold Trade For Bulls’ Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks have solidified themselves as one of the teams that will be battling for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Tom Thibodeau made some changes to the rotation in early December, and they have paid major dividends as they have been one of the best teams in the NBA over that span.
This Heat-Wizards Trade Features Rui Hachimura
Sometimes, you’ve got to go for the Hail Mary. Sometimes, NBA teams need to take a wild swing. Nobody wants to go to their last resort. That’s why it’s the last resort – if you’ve run out of options, you may have one more wild swing to take.
Duke basketball survives cold shooting late, holds off Miami in a 68-66 home ACC win
Miami’s 34.9% shooting allowed junior guard Jeremy Roach and Duke to post a gritty win Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Roach finished with 14 points.
Bold Details From Pacers’ Trade Pursuit Of John Collins
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA thus far this season. They were right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference before point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury. Haliburton injured his knee in the game against the...
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Evan Fournier
Everybody’s got an opinion. Surely, you’ve noticed. People love to weigh in on a subject – whether they’re qualified to or not. The same is true in the NBA. Armchair GMs around the world have got all of the solutions. They can tell you exactly what your team needs to do in order to improve.
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
It’s easy to overvalue what you already have. The same thing happens to NBA teams with their players. After all, you already have it. In all likelihood, you acquired it for a reason. Your perception of how much it’s worth is accordingly skewed. Once a player is on...
Clippers Could Make Massive Trade For Raptors’ Fred VanVleet
The LA Clippers have had a rocky 2022-23 NBA season. As we hit the midpoint, they are 23-23, playing well under expectations for a team that many expected to be among the contending ranks. A big reason that they are struggling to build any momentum is injuries. Head coach Tyronn...
This Raptors-Suns Trade Features Gary Trent Jr.
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Any day now, we could see a blockbuster deal. At this point, we know who the potential buyers and sellers are – for the most part. In particular, fans are looking at the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors to host major fire sales.
This Clippers-Mavs Trade Features John Wall
If you have enough of something, you may still want more of it. There’s some value in doubling down. NBA teams make the same considerations. On the other hand, you might not want to do so at the expense of something you need. There’s also value in diversifying your portfolio.
Pacers Could Target Trade For Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is a player to keep an eye on ahead of the NBA trade deadline in a few weeks. They are a team that will almost assuredly make a move sooner than later, what kind of move that is remains up for debate. Currently 18-26, the...
