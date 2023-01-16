Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area girls basketball: Jan. 20
Lake City slipped past Cannon Falls, winning 52-37. The Tigers drew plenty of fouls and made 21 of 24 shots at the free-throw line. Jacey Majerus led the Tigers with 16 points. Ella Matzke had 14 points. Paige West scored nine points on a pair of 3-pointers. Macey Beltz also drained a pair of 3-point shots, ending with eight points.
Bluff Country Biathlon team competes well at Youth Team Trials
The Bluff Country Biathlon Club participated in the US Youth and Junior World Championship Team Trials held in Anchorage, Alaska, over four days. The three members of the Bluff Country team all placed in the top-15 in their respective age groups. Placing is done by highest finish in any of the three events. Jack Cashman was eighth among the Youth 15-18 age group and Eric Anderson (16) came in 11th. Audrey Lahammer (18) was 13th in her age group for the youth women.
Community prepares for an energy transition
Red Wing has been a part of the energy transition conversation for many years. A new Energy Transition Advisory Committee is discussing how to assist communities economically when major power plants close. “We have been a part of the energy debate for as long as I have been here and...
Donald N. Buck
Donald Nelson Buck, passed away January 17, 2023 at the Regina Hospital in Hastings. He was born May 18, 1933 in Welch Township to Alfred and Mary (Nelson) Buck. and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1951. Donald served his country in the United States Army during the Korean...
Winter Carnival brings communities together
Last weekend the Red Wing community gathered in Prairie Island to learn and listen. Prairie Island Indian Community hosted a winter carnival event in collaboration with Red Wing organizations as a part of the Honoring Dakota Project. The event welcomed community members from Red Wing, and both communities participated in...
Many help make winter ice skating a fun pastime
Winter weather gets Minnesotans outdoors and many groups in the community ensure that Red Wing has well cared for outdoor rinks each year. Red Wing has outdoor ice rinks at two locations, South Park and at the Athletic Fields. The rinks have been open since late December. The warming houses...
Seniors developed friendships on stage
When Red Wing High School students take the stage this weekend for the production of “Zombie Prom,” it will be the final school performance for several seniors who began acting in school plays when they were in preschool. The actors reflected on their experiences on the Sheldon stage...
Community offers thoughts on superintendent search
The Red Wing School Board wanted to hear thoughts from people in the community on the search for a new superintendent and what traits that person should have. They should have a lot to consider following a week of “listening sessions” where a district consultant met with different community groups in 16 meetings.
Frontenac event center gets interim permit
During the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 17 the board approved an interim use permit to Villa Maria in Frontenac. Villa Maria was granted an interim use permit for an event center and resort facility. The proposal included remodeling existing structures and constructing additions for lodging, cottages, on-site restaurant and event spaces.
