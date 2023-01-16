The Bluff Country Biathlon Club participated in the US Youth and Junior World Championship Team Trials held in Anchorage, Alaska, over four days. The three members of the Bluff Country team all placed in the top-15 in their respective age groups. Placing is done by highest finish in any of the three events. Jack Cashman was eighth among the Youth 15-18 age group and Eric Anderson (16) came in 11th. Audrey Lahammer (18) was 13th in her age group for the youth women.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO