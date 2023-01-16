Allison Perkins-Caldwell is the CEO and founder of Allison’s Infant & Toddler Centers, University Childcare, Little Feet Big Dreams Learning Academy, and Baby Cakes Learning Academy. The Chicago native has dedicated her career to fighting for learning opportunities for students in marginalized communities. The education advocate applies her life’s experience to affect change in a real way. Rolling out spoke to Perkins-Caldwell about why the youth are so important to her, her passion and what parents should look for when choosing a daycare.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO