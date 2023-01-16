ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Charity Benefit Auctions Be More Transparent?

Follow news of high-profile art auctions for long enough and you’ll probably hear about an auction benefiting a charitable cause before long. By and large, that’s a good thing — auctioning off a rare painting to benefit a good cause is reason for celebration. As the New York Times reported late last year, an auction of art from the late Paul G. Allen’s collection raised $1.5 billion.
National Mentoring Month: Youth programs making an impact

Every January our nation celebrates dedicated mentors, community leaders, and tutors whose guidance leads minority youth down the path to success and personal achievement. The events of the past few years have taken their toll on minority youth who have suffered socially and academically. Mental and emotional health challenges resulting from bullying and social media ills have played a significant role in personal and educational outcomes.
Felicia Davis Blakley says her purpose is effecting change in the community

Felicia Davis Blakley is president and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women. The Chicago native is passionate about social change and fighting for gender equality. Her experience as a young Black girl on the South Side of Chicago has informed her work and her leadership style. Rolling out spoke with Davis Blakley about the work she does and the lessons she has learned as a leader.
Step Afrika! is where African dance and Black Greek stepping meet

Step Afrika! is a world-renowned performance group that combines the traditional art of stepping from HBCU fraternities and sororities with modern dance elements and African dance elements to create a truly captivating show. The group’s performance at the Auditorium Theater was spectacular, bringing the audience to their feet and cheering for more.
Allison Perkins-Caldwell shares how parents should choose childcare

Allison Perkins-Caldwell is the CEO and founder of Allison’s Infant & Toddler Centers, University Childcare, Little Feet Big Dreams Learning Academy, and Baby Cakes Learning Academy. The Chicago native has dedicated her career to fighting for learning opportunities for students in marginalized communities. The education advocate applies her life’s experience to affect change in a real way. Rolling out spoke to Perkins-Caldwell about why the youth are so important to her, her passion and what parents should look for when choosing a daycare.
