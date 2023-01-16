Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Single Ticket Claims Mega Millions Jackpot -That’s Two in a Row
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has made another jackpot winner. This comes just four days after the game announced one of its largest jackpot winners of all time. This past Friday the 13th a single ticket sold in Maine matched all the numbers needed to win $1.35 billion dollars. There were 26 different drawings between the last Mega Millions winner and the $1.35 billion dollar winner.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Little Rock city employee retires after 44 years
A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.
menastar.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
The Strangest Animal in Arkansas Lives Deep Underwater – WTH?
The world is full of wonderful strange animals some endangered species others just plain bizarre looking and every now and then one of these most unlikely animals will turn up where it shouldn't like in Arkansas. Ozark Blind Cavefish. The endangered Blind Cavefish( Amblyopsis Rosae) which is normally found in...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow or no snow? That is the question.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Yes, there is a chance. But there is also a chance for rain. What we do know is this: a decent sized storm system will bring quite a bit of moisture to Arkansas next week. We’re talking about Tuesday afternoon and evening, perhaps into Wednesday morning.
Kait 8
Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
KARK
Bills introduced into Arkansas legislature to ease car registration, taxes for disabled vets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two bills introduced into the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday about car tags and the property tax for disabled vets could help Arkansas residents save money if they become law. CAR TAGS. Representative Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced a bill to extend the time allowed for...
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
Gov. Sanders reverses official position of Arkansas governor’s office on ban of mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
