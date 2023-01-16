Ed Reed’s first head coaching job is over before it started. The former NFL star is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman, just 25 days after being hired by the HBCU. Reed, 44, said the university declined to ratify his contract and “won’t make good” on the agreement the two sides had in principle. He also blasted the administration in a fiery rant on Saturday, during which he slammed a football and the Daytona Beach, Florida school. “My vision is probably moving too fast for a lot of people,” Reed said, in part, in a video he posted to Instagram. “I’m not...

