Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman after just 25 days, blasts school in rant

Ed Reed’s first head coaching job is over before it started. The former NFL star is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman, just 25 days after being hired by the HBCU. Reed, 44, said the university declined to ratify his contract and “won’t make good” on the agreement the two sides had in principle. He also blasted the administration in a fiery rant on Saturday, during which he slammed a football and the Daytona Beach, Florida school. “My vision is probably moving too fast for a lot of people,” Reed said, in part, in a video he posted to Instagram. “I’m not...
