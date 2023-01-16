Effective: 2023-01-21 05:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable areas, including parking lots at low-lying beach areas. Beaches most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial. Surf will be around 2 to 5 feet which will limit the impacts of the high tides. Extreme low tides around minus 2 feet may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Tides at La Jolla: Today: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 ft -at 3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 ft -at 4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 ft -at 4:42 PM.

