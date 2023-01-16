ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Longboat Observer

'Lots' of development planned at SRQ

As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Officials say Cattleman Road project should wrap up in March

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government says they hope that construction on Cattleman Road should be wrapped up by March. The county also provided updates on other projects as well. Crews are ready to begin Phase II of the Cattleman Road project. Crews have completed installation of the...
SARASOTA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police investigating suspicious item near US 41 and Eager Avenue

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspicious item was found near a gas station. North Port Police are currently blocking roadways in the area for the public’s safety. The suspicious item was located and called into the Police Department around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 41 and Eager Avenue. Currently, experts have been called in to examine the item.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) A piece of history caused a big backup for many drivers in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The initial incident was called in near a gas station at US 41 and Eager Avenue around 3 p.m. A suspicious item was found and called into the police department.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Zoning approved for additional, affordable units at Bahia Vista Apartments

Over the objections of many residents in the adjacent Arlington Park neighborhood, the Sarasota City Commission has approved rezoning the former Doctors Hospital of Sarasota site to permit a high-density multifamily development. Bahia Vista Apartments is the first test of the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan amendments that incentivizes affordable and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Large crowd attends attainable housing town hall in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People had the chance to question city officials Thursday night on plans to incorporate affordable housing into any development projects in downtown Sarasota. Thursday’s town hall -- the first of two -- in the Sarasota City Commission chambers was prompted by a comprehensive plan amendment approved...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower

The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

