NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspicious item was found near a gas station. North Port Police are currently blocking roadways in the area for the public’s safety. The suspicious item was located and called into the Police Department around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 41 and Eager Avenue. Currently, experts have been called in to examine the item.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO