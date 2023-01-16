Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity ReportSarasota, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
fox13news.com
'It’s called malfunction junction for a reason': Changes on the way for I-275, I-4 interchange
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic is always backed up during rush hour on Interstates 275 and 4 in Tampa, but construction will begin soon on potential solutions. For Tampa drivers, there’s a special phrase for driving in the downtown interchange. "As it is now, it’s called ‘malfunction junction’ for a...
Car hydroplanes, crashes into utility pole, causing road closure in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is working to restore power to some St. Petersburg homes after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning. St. Pete police say early Friday morning, a car hydroplaned and crashed into a pole at 38th Avenue North and 28th Street North.
FDOT holding public meetings, seeking input on I-275, I-4 interchange project
FDOT is holding public meetings and seeking input this month on new design changes on the I-275, I-4 interchange project as construction nears.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Longboat Observer
'Lots' of development planned at SRQ
As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
Mysuncoast.com
Officials say Cattleman Road project should wrap up in March
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government says they hope that construction on Cattleman Road should be wrapped up by March. The county also provided updates on other projects as well. Crews are ready to begin Phase II of the Cattleman Road project. Crews have completed installation of the...
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police investigating suspicious item near US 41 and Eager Avenue
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspicious item was found near a gas station. North Port Police are currently blocking roadways in the area for the public’s safety. The suspicious item was located and called into the Police Department around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 41 and Eager Avenue. Currently, experts have been called in to examine the item.
Retired Manatee County school bus converted into glamping experience in UK
A retired Manatee County school bus found a new home thousands of miles from the Tampa Bay area. The vacation rental sleeps four people, has a full kitchen, a bathroom, and a log stove.
race-day-live.com
In just a few weeks, the APBA 2023 OPC season will begin in Bradenton, Florida
The best show on land and on the water is right around the corner. Join us on Saturday, February 11 along the Manatee River between Bradenton and Palmetto. It’ll take your breath away! bradentonarearegatta.com. Place: Palmetto, FL Manatee River. Directions: I-75 North and South, Palmetto Downtown Exit, Go to...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 2-6 for Sarasota, Siesta Key, Palmer Ranch, Nokomis, Osprey
Views of the water can be found throughout the home. Views of the water can be found throughout the home. The home at 387 South Shore Drive in Sapphire Shores offers more than 3,600 square feet of living space. The home offers three full baths and one half. The home...
Mysuncoast.com
WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) A piece of history caused a big backup for many drivers in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The initial incident was called in near a gas station at US 41 and Eager Avenue around 3 p.m. A suspicious item was found and called into the police department.
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Manatee County woman, 71, critical after garbage truck hits walker: FHP
A Bradenton woman is in a local hospital with critical injuries after a garbage truck hit her walker Tuesday morning.
Longboat Observer
Zoning approved for additional, affordable units at Bahia Vista Apartments
Over the objections of many residents in the adjacent Arlington Park neighborhood, the Sarasota City Commission has approved rezoning the former Doctors Hospital of Sarasota site to permit a high-density multifamily development. Bahia Vista Apartments is the first test of the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan amendments that incentivizes affordable and...
Mysuncoast.com
Large crowd attends attainable housing town hall in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People had the chance to question city officials Thursday night on plans to incorporate affordable housing into any development projects in downtown Sarasota. Thursday’s town hall -- the first of two -- in the Sarasota City Commission chambers was prompted by a comprehensive plan amendment approved...
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Teen accused of speeding, causing Lutz deadly crash arraigned
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 22, Michael Hoerig was involved in a car crash that left him brain-dead. His family decided to donate all of his organs, giving dozens of others a second chance. That car crash is now in court as a teen faces vehicular homicide and...
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
