‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
kilj.com
Mildred Elizabeth Walljasper
Mildred Elizabeth Walljasper, 91, of Salem, Iowa, passed away at 4:52 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the West Point Care Center. She was born on August 18, 1931 in St. Paul, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Lena (Kuhljuergen) Fritzjunker. On September 12, 1950, she married Ralph Walljasper at St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul. He preceded her in death on June 21, 1996.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
kilj.com
Sports, January 19th
New London will be on the road to play Holy Trinity Catholic tomorrow, January 20th, and Danville will host Burlington Notre Dame tomorrow. The Mt. Pleasant girls’ team will play conference foe Washington tomorrow at 7:30 pm at home. The boys’ team will be on the road to face off against Washington at 7:30 pm.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
kilj.com
Police Respond to A Domestic Dispute
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 13:27 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police was dispatched to 1002 W Saunders for a report of two males in a physical fight outdoors with a female present as well. While enroute, officers were advised two little kids were being dragged from a vehicle. Upon...
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Man Arrested on Warrant
On January 17th at about 12:44 AM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on the location of a fugitive. The vehicle believed to be operated by the fugitive attempted to flee when a traffic stop was initiated for a moving violation. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of 210th Ave and 62nd Street, rural Monmouth. The vehicle entered a ditch, striking a fence. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended in a field.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested on weapons charge after traffic stop in Iowa City
A Cedar Rapids man was taken into custody Saturday night after a weapon was found during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, officers pulled over 46-year-old Charles Taylor of 1st Avenue Southeast at approximately 9:45 pm for speeding in the 900 block of Maiden Lane. When asked to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, a knife greater than 5 inches long was discovered.
Police say they found evidence of patient abuse on deceased Iowa man's phone
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville,...
KBUR
Drivers die in two separate crashes with DOT trucks less than two hours apart
Ames, IA- Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday. Radio Iowa reports that state troopers say the first incident, about 1 PM, involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Driver killed in wrong way crash on I-80
CEDAR COUNTY, IOWA — A driver who was traveling in the wrong direction on I-80 was killed early Saturday morning after she crashed head-on into a semi. It happened in Cedar County near the town of Durant at 3:08 am on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was traveling […]
KCJJ
Coralville man facing several drug charges after allegedly admitting to selling meth and marijuana
A Coralville man who was taken into custody for allegedly selling meth and marijuana in the area was reportedly found with the drugs at the hotel he was checked into. The trouble started for 32-year-old Demarco May of Holiday Road back in June, when he was stopped near the intersection of Highland Court and Gilbert Court the afternoon of the 6th for a non-working taillight and a cracked windshield. A K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle, and officers reportedly located about 30 grams of a substance consistent with marijuana and a pipe used for smoking the drug. He was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
