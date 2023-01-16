Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What eye color is the rarest in the world?
Only about 2% of the world’s population has the rarest eye color in the world, which one is it? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Comments / 0