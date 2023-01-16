FORT MYERS, Fla. - The FGCU women's golf team returns to action this spring with five events under first-year head coach Shannon Sykora. "I really like the way our schedule is laid out," Sykora said. "There is only one time where we have back-to-back tournaments, and it's later in the season. We look forward to resuming practice, our home courses are in perfect shape, and I know the team is ready to get back competing."

