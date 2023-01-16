ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

Kennesaw State a Stern Test to FGCU’s Record Home Win Streak

FORT MYERS, Fla. – With the program's all-time consecutive home wins streak at the 13 and counting, the FGCU men's basketball team (14-6 overall, 4-3 ASUN Conference) takes on perhaps its sternest conference opponent yet – facing visiting Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alico Arena. The game is available to view on ESPN+.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

No. 26 Eagles Aim For Season Sweep of Liberty

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (18-2 overall, 6-0 ASUN Conference) ends a two-game road trip Saturday night against Liberty (10-7, 4-2) in Lynchburg, Va. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., with the action available to view on ESPN+. FGCU has won 10 consecutive...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Inducts 2023 Class of Athletics Hall of Fame

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Five illustrious FGCU student-athletes – softball player Carmen (Paez) Jimenez, men's golfer Derek Lamely, baseball players Richard Bleier and Casey Coleman, and softball/volleyball standout Cheyenne Jenks – were inducted as the 2023 Class of the FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night in a ceremony at the Cohen Student Union.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short At FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's tennis team (2-1) fought hard Friday against Florida State, but fell to the Seminoles (1-0) 6-1 at the Scott Speicher Tennis Complex. "Florida State is a tough team, and they came out in doubles competing well," said FGCU head womens tennis coach Courtney Vernon. "Today was a great opportunity to grow and get better. The ladies learned a lot from competing today, and we look forward to playing tomorrow morning again."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Competitiveness Still Burns Bright With Hall of Famer Cheyenne Jenks

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Cheyenne Jenks still likes to compete. Co-rec softball on Wednesdays. State Body Building's Figure Division in the National Physique Committee. Or playing pickleball with her boyfriend. "He taught me to play and now I'm usually asking him to play every, single day," she said. "He's a...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Tennis Prepares to Host South Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-0) returns to action at home Friday when it hosts South Florida (0-3). First serve from the FGCU Tennis Complex is set for 5 p.m. The Eagles opened the season with a 7-0 sweep against Southern Miss on Jan. 13,...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Kuriger, Bjoernholdt, and Sulenta Win Gold Against FIU

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU swimming and diving dropped its third consecutive dual meet Wednesday, falling 204-95 to American Athletic Conference opponent FIU at the Lee County/FGCU Aquatics Center. FGCU falls to .500 on the year at 4-4 after completing a grueling three-match stretch against Miami, Houston, and FIU. The...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Aim To Extend Win Home Win Streak vs. Jacksonville State

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team (13-6, 3-3 ASUN Conference) aims to break the school record for most consecutive home victories Thursday night when the Green & Blue take on visiting Jacksonville State at Alico Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and the game is available for viewing on ESPN+.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Golf 2023 Spring Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The FGCU women's golf team returns to action this spring with five events under first-year head coach Shannon Sykora. "I really like the way our schedule is laid out," Sykora said. "There is only one time where we have back-to-back tournaments, and it's later in the season. We look forward to resuming practice, our home courses are in perfect shape, and I know the team is ready to get back competing."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

No. 26 Eagles Hit Road to Face Queens (N.C.)

Live Stats: FGCU vs. Queens (N.C.) Rosters: FGCU | Queens (N.C.) Schedules: FGCU | Queens (N.C.) Season Stats: FGCU | Queens (N.C.) FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (17-2 overall, 5-0 ASUN Conference) begin a two-game road trip at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Queens (N.C) (6-10, 1-4) in Charlotte, N.C. All the action will be available to view on ESPN+.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy