Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
Muscadine Bloodline Announce New Album, Share Nostalgic Title Track ‘Teenage Dixie’ [Listen]
It's been less than a year since Muscadine Bloodline released their acclaimed record Dispatch to 16th Ave., but the country duo already have a new project ready to share. Due out on Feb. 24, Teenage Dixie features 16 tracks thematically centered around coming of age amongst the deep-rooted traditions and folklore of Southern culture.
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs
Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde
Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022
A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs
Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]
Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
Chicago’s Dogs at Large Face the Music in ‘Feels Like This Is the End’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
From the first peal of the pedal steel, Dogs at Large's new song "Feels Like This is the End" delivers what it promises: an upbeat melancholy number with a gentle swing that evokes sun-faded billboards on a lonely back road. The Chicago band evokes "vintage" Americana acts like the Gin Blossoms, Gram Parsons, and Big Star.
Erin Kinsey Kicks Things Up With Irresistible New Single ‘Boys In Boots’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey is kicking off 2023 on a high note. After wrapping up a landmark year, which included her debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the Texas native is ready to share a brand new single that's already become a fan favorite. Her radio-ready new track "Boys...
Top 10 Sierra Ferrell Songs
Sierra Ferrell has one of those timeless voices that could be at home in any era of Americana music from the past hundred-some years. The 34-year-old talent released her debut album, Long Time Coming, in 2021. Like its title suggests, the record was a culmination of years of busking, lengthy touring stints and years spent honing her songwriting. Ferrell left her rural West Virginia home in her early 20s and traveled the country with fellow nomadic musicians until she finally ended up in Nashville.
Dolly Parton Has Plans to Release a ‘Very Special’ Gospel Duet With Dionne Warwick
Dolly Parton is no stranger to teaming up with fellow musical legends, and in 2023, she's continuing that trend with an epic, cross-genre collaboration with soul-pop star Dionne Warwick. Warwick shared the news in a sit-down interview on the Tamron Hall Show, explaining that it all started when Parton pitched...
INTERVIEW: The Lone Bellow Mark a New Chapter With ‘Love Songs for Losers’
In 2023, The Lone Bellow will mark the tenth anniversary of their celebrated eponymous debut album, which kickstarted the trio's impressive career that continues to thrive. Members Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist trekked into the woods outside of Nashville to self-produce their fifth album, Love Songs for Losers, which was released in November. After working with some of music's most famed producers and navigating a global pandemic, the band was ready to take on a new set of creative challenges.
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022
The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Garth Brooks Returns the Favor, Honors Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Everything We Know About Shania Twain’s New Album, ‘Queen of Me’
It's been five years since Shania Twain treated fans to a new album filled with original material, but all that's about to change. The history-making, genre-bending talent is set to release her highly-anticipated new album, Queen of Me, in just a few weeks. After wrapping up a massive Las Vegas...
Jo Dee Messina Through the Years [PHOTOS]
It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
Don’t Worry, Willie Nelson Had a Great Christmas, Too [Picture]
Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs. The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019. Annie...
Dierks Bentley’s ‘Same Ol’ Me’ Video Revives Nashville’s Exit/In Venue
Dierks Bentley will release his new album, Gravel & Gold, on Feb. 24, and ahead of the album, he is sharing a brand new video for album track, "Same Ol' Me." In the song — co-written by Bentley, Luke Dick and Jon Randall — Bentley sings about being the same person he's always been, and the music video personifies this notion.
