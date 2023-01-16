Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.

