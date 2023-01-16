Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
WRBI Radio
Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage
Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
Indiana State Police conducting death investigation along I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation along Interstate 65 north of Franklin Thursday morning, a state police spokesperson confirmed to 13News. The right lane of southbound I-65 at the 91.4 mile marker, just north of State Road 44, was closed as police investigated...
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
korncountry.com
2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
WISH-TV
Sinkhole shuts down McCarty street downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sinkhole has shut down McCarty Street downtown. The street is closed between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. This story will be updated.
shelbycountypost.com
Common Council creates ordinance for golf cart use in city
The Shelbyville Common Council hammered out an ordinance Wednesday morning to clamp down on golf cart use on city streets. Major Health Partners asked for clarification from the city with regard to golf cart use. MHP intends to start using golf carts to shuttle people around Intelliplex Park to its various buildings.
shelbycountypost.com
Fire destroys Shelby County home
A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
Madison County residents fed up with semi drivers destroying their property
On January 2, a semi drug a boulder nearly half a mile down 1050 South. Folks living on the Madison County Road tell WRTV this happens a lot and causes property damage.
At least 50 catalytic converters stolen in Indy this month, reports show
It's a widespread problem across Central Indiana, targeting anyone who drives a car. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters and it could cost you thousands of dollars for repairs.
Bloomington apartment fire leaves 40 people displaced
A four story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday on the 500 block of north Lincoln, displacing 40 residents
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
Teen dies in Randolph County crash, another hospitalized
A teenager died and another was transported to a local hospital after a single vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday.
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident
BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
