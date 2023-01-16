Read full article on original website
Obituary: Taylor, Howard R. “Dick”
Howard R. “Dick” Taylor, 80, of Williamstown, gained his heavenly wings surrounded by his family on January 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born August 19, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Russell and Daisy Mae Dearth Taylor. Dick worked for the city of Williamstown and enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, watching wrestling on TV, and attending yard sales. He was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ.
Obituary: Williamson, Glen Ray
Glen Ray Williamson, 65, of Duck, WV, passed away on January 11, 2023, at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Cartersville, GA. He was born on January 16, 1957, a son of the late Charles Wesley Williamson and Martha Jane Ramsey Williamson. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death...
Obituary: Crider, Joseph Morgan
Joseph Morgan Crider, 79, of Little Hocking, died January 18, 2023, at the Allegheny General Hospital in PA. Joseph was born January 10, 1944, in Jefferson, IN, and was the son of the late Herschel and Lizel Sloane Crider. Joseph had worked as an electrician with the local 972 Electricians Union. He was a member of the Veto Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, golf, puzzles, and gardening. Joseph had played with the Rock & Roll band Adventures in Sound for 20 years. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
Obituary: Harris, Jeffery David
Jeffery David Harris, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born August 14, 1973, a son of Annie Porter Edman and the late David Harris. He loved spending his free time carving wood and gardening. Jeff is survived by his loving mother, Annie Edman (Doug)...
Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he...
Obituary: Norum, Dr. Gary
Dr. Gary Norum passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was 84 years old. Gary is survived by Regina, his loving wife and soul mate of 36 years. He is also survived by his two sons, James of Virginia and Keith, who resides in Japan. Also, surviving is Jeannine Ratliffe, who was like a daughter to him.
Obituary: Sands, Michael Allen
Michael Allen Sands, age 53, of Elkins, died suddenly on January 14, 2023, following an intracranial hemorrhage, after spending an enjoyable afternoon with a friend working on his car. At his side was his longtime companion, Pamela Taylor of Mill Creek, WV. Mike was born on November 5, 1969, in...
Obituary: Shea, Mark J
Mark J Shea, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of the late John J Jr. and Jane (O’Grady) Shea. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 siblings Mike, Maureen, and Mitch.
Obituary: Lowe, Velma W.
Velma W. Lowe, 96, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 3:58 am at Harmar Place. She was born on December 27, 1926, in Marietta, a daughter of Chester Green and Bessie Wagner Green. Velma graduated from Marietta High School and was a member of Faith United...
Obituary: Myers, Clinton M.
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV. passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV. May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg....
Obituary: Jarvis, Stephen G.
Steve was born in Parkersburg, WV March 6, 1968, the oldest son of Gaynol Glen & the late Charolette Louise Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarvis; his brothers, Matthew Jarvis (Jeanie) of Hurricane, WV, and Andrew Jarvis (Elizabeth) of Lenexa, KS; his son, Tyler Jarvis of Charleston, WV, and daughters, Shelby (Colton) Adkins of Charlton Hgts, WV, Shannan (Todd) Shaulis of Washington, WV, Misha Satow of Washington, WV, in-laws, Ralph and Barb Angus of Washington, WV, Tresha and Wayne Coe of Oxford, Florida, Sherri and Norse Angus of Ravenswood, WV, Charlie and Tammy Angus of Leroy, WV, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner, Wesley, Emerson, Harlee, Carson, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Following the footsteps of his grandpa Post, Steve had a love of the Printing Industry and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Printing management. While in college, he was a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother. Steve chose to be a civil servant and moved to Yorktown, Virginia, to work at Langley AFB, ending his career with Langley as the chief Tactical Data Interoperability and Standards. In 2000, Steve had the opportunity through his employer to relocate to Ramstein-Miesenbach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, where he was the Chief CIO Support from 2000-2005. While living abroad, he assisted in coaching Tyler’s KMC Baseball team and made it to the Little League Championship, where the winner would go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. After his European tour, Steve returned to LAFB and continued to excel in his career.
Obituary: Corbett, Robert “Pete”
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born January 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Obituary: Reid, Anna Lou Harris
Anna Lou Harris Reid passed away at home on January 15, 2023. She was born June 27, 1932, in Newark to Harry A. Harris and Thelma Vernon (Russell) Holcombe. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Russell L. Reid, as well as her parents.
Obituary: Anderson, Patricia Lou
Patricia Lou Anderson, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away January 14, 2023 at Belpre Landing, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Delbert B. and Opal O. Morris Currey. Pat worked as an LPN in the Emergency Room at Camden Clark for...
Obituary: Miller, Lillie Mae
Lillie Mae Miller, 74, of Waverly, WV, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. She was born on February 24, 1948, in Parkersburg and was the daughter of Emette and Pearl Marshall Miracle. Lillie is survived by her two sons, Jack M. Miller, Jr (Pamela),...
Obituary: Irvine, Donna J.
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown, passed away at 8:55 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. She was born on December 14, 1937, in Marietta, a daughter of Howard A. and Mary Alice Green Bohl. Donna was a graduate of Waterford High School and was employed at the Ohio State Nursery, and was a member of Watertown Presbyterian Church. She was a caring Mom and helped care for her mother, Mary.
Obituary: Mills, Edith “Rose”
Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home on Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence D Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson, John D Lemon.
Scoreboard: January 20, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL.
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
