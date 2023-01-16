Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Harris, Jeffery David
Jeffery David Harris, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born August 14, 1973, a son of Annie Porter Edman and the late David Harris. He loved spending his free time carving wood and gardening. Jeff is survived by his loving mother, Annie Edman (Doug)...
WTAP
Obituary: Huston, Mary Jean
Mary Jean Huston, 89, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on May 4, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Ralph Clark and Myrtle Elizabeth Huston. She was a lifelong member of 7th Street United Methodist Church. Mary...
WTAP
Obituary: Irvine, Donna J.
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown, passed away at 8:55 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. She was born on December 14, 1937, in Marietta, a daughter of Howard A. and Mary Alice Green Bohl. Donna was a graduate of Waterford High School and was employed at the Ohio State Nursery, and was a member of Watertown Presbyterian Church. She was a caring Mom and helped care for her mother, Mary.
WTAP
Obituary: Norum, Dr. Gary
Dr. Gary Norum passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was 84 years old. Gary is survived by Regina, his loving wife and soul mate of 36 years. He is also survived by his two sons, James of Virginia and Keith, who resides in Japan. Also, surviving is Jeannine Ratliffe, who was like a daughter to him.
WTAP
Obituary: Reid, Anna Lou Harris
Anna Lou Harris Reid passed away at home on January 15, 2023. She was born June 27, 1932, in Newark to Harry A. Harris and Thelma Vernon (Russell) Holcombe. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Russell L. Reid, as well as her parents.
WTAP
Obituary: Lowe, Velma W.
Velma W. Lowe, 96, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 3:58 am at Harmar Place. She was born on December 27, 1926, in Marietta, a daughter of Chester Green and Bessie Wagner Green. Velma graduated from Marietta High School and was a member of Faith United...
WTAP
Obituary: Shea, Mark J
Mark J Shea, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of the late John J Jr. and Jane (O’Grady) Shea. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 siblings Mike, Maureen, and Mitch.
WTAP
Obituary: Taylor, Howard R. “Dick”
Howard R. “Dick” Taylor, 80, of Williamstown, gained his heavenly wings surrounded by his family on January 18, 2023, at his residence. He was born August 19, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Russell and Daisy Mae Dearth Taylor. Dick worked for the city of Williamstown and enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, watching wrestling on TV, and attending yard sales. He was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ.
WTAP
Obituary: Anderson, Patricia Lou
Patricia Lou Anderson, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away January 14, 2023 at Belpre Landing, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Delbert B. and Opal O. Morris Currey. Pat worked as an LPN in the Emergency Room at Camden Clark for...
WTAP
Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he...
WTAP
Obituary: Corbett, Robert “Pete”
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born January 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
WTAP
Obituary: Myers, Clinton M.
Clinton M. Myers, 62, of Parkersburg, formerly of Bluefield, WV. passed away on January 10, 2023. He was born in Bluefield, WV. May 19, 1960, the son of the late Rose Carolyn Myers. Clint was employed by Pactiv Evergreen in Mineral Wells and attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Parkersburg....
WTAP
Obituary: Jarvis, Stephen G.
Steve was born in Parkersburg, WV March 6, 1968, the oldest son of Gaynol Glen & the late Charolette Louise Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarvis; his brothers, Matthew Jarvis (Jeanie) of Hurricane, WV, and Andrew Jarvis (Elizabeth) of Lenexa, KS; his son, Tyler Jarvis of Charleston, WV, and daughters, Shelby (Colton) Adkins of Charlton Hgts, WV, Shannan (Todd) Shaulis of Washington, WV, Misha Satow of Washington, WV, in-laws, Ralph and Barb Angus of Washington, WV, Tresha and Wayne Coe of Oxford, Florida, Sherri and Norse Angus of Ravenswood, WV, Charlie and Tammy Angus of Leroy, WV, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner, Wesley, Emerson, Harlee, Carson, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Following the footsteps of his grandpa Post, Steve had a love of the Printing Industry and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Printing management. While in college, he was a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother. Steve chose to be a civil servant and moved to Yorktown, Virginia, to work at Langley AFB, ending his career with Langley as the chief Tactical Data Interoperability and Standards. In 2000, Steve had the opportunity through his employer to relocate to Ramstein-Miesenbach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, where he was the Chief CIO Support from 2000-2005. While living abroad, he assisted in coaching Tyler’s KMC Baseball team and made it to the Little League Championship, where the winner would go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. After his European tour, Steve returned to LAFB and continued to excel in his career.
WTAP
Obituary: Mills, Edith “Rose”
Surrounded by her loving family, Edith “Rose” Mills, 92, of Brohard, WV, passed away at home on Jan. 17, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Archie and Dora Bell Rose. She attended O’Brien School and later took training at Calhoun General Hospital for Certified Nurses in 1987 and graduated with her class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence D Mills; sisters Edna Ruth Rose and Elodene Prather; brothers Archie Rose Jr. and Alfred “Buck” Rose and grandson, John D Lemon.
WTAP
Obituary: Miller, Lillie Mae
Lillie Mae Miller, 74, of Waverly, WV, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. She was born on February 24, 1948, in Parkersburg and was the daughter of Emette and Pearl Marshall Miracle. Lillie is survived by her two sons, Jack M. Miller, Jr (Pamela),...
WTAP
Scoreboard: January 20, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL.
WTAP
This Is Home: Buddy goes home with his new family
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’d been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away. It was a bittersweet goodbye at crazy bone on Monday as the staff handed the leash over to Buddy’s new owners.
WTAP
100 Women Who Care MOV gives $6 thousand to Special Olympics of Wash. Co.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The One Hundred Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley held its latest quarterly meeting at Da Vinci’s. The women’s group its second meeting of its second year together. And this time it is one of the largest the group has had since its inception in October 2021.
WTAP
Registration for 4-H is open in Ohio
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids from Kindergarten through 18 years old have the opportunity to learn through hands on activities and projects related to topics like science and agriculture through 4-H. Washington County 4-H program coordinator Kathryn Hartline talked about what different age groups work on. “Interested members should be...
WTAP
Five different Wood Co. groups receive recycling grants from WVDEP
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is providing recycling grants to many groups across the state. Of the 29 recipients across the state, five of them are in Wood County as a part of the rehabilitation environmental action plan. Some of these include Habitat...
Comments / 0