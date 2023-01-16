ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

5 rabbis sue state of Missouri over abortion bans on religious freedom grounds

(JTA) — Five rabbis from multiple Jewish denominations are among more than a dozen Missouri faith leaders challenging the state’s ban on abortion. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court, the faith leaders charge that lawmakers acted according to their personal religious beliefs and violated the separation of church and state protected in Missouri’s constitution.
Emanu El hosts death penalty talk Jan. 20

Temple Emanu El will host an event titled, “The Death Penalty in Ohio: Understanding the Issues” Jan. 20. The event will be led by The University of Akron law professor emeritus Margery Koosed and the discussion will take place after its 6:15 p.m. Shabbat service. The event is free.
Current Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000

Ohio reported 7,961 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,339,612, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 19. Ohio has an average of 132.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
What’s going on in Northeast Ohio real estate market?

The investment market in Northeast Ohio is still very strong and we forecast it will stay that way. The reason: we have a lot of investors coming from out-of-state (or out of the country) where their local markets are completely unaffordable and generate little to no cash flow. This isn’t...
