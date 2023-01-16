Read full article on original website
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
country1025.com
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns That Get the Most Snow in the State
It's one of those classic Winter weeks in the New England region when several regions around Massachusetts are getting so snow. So, now as we watch plenty of the white stuff fall outside our window, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Here are the 20 Least Popular Girls’ Names (out of 100) in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here. Raising My...
The most popular Girl Scout Cookie in Massachusetts
Girl Scout season is here, and everyone is preparing to stock up on their favorite cookies.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
mma.org
NEPPC report: Climate change likely to be costly for Mass. cities and towns
Rising temperatures related to climate change could increase average annual per capita municipal expenditures in Massachusetts by as much as 30% by the end of this century as compared to what they were over the past 30 years. This is according to a new report by Bo Zhao, a senior...
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
A Massachusetts City is the BEST At Wordle! Are They Cheating?
I don't think I will ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
POLITICO
Warren gets back into campaign mode
2024 WATCH — Elizabeth Warren is reaching out to current and former aides to discuss campaign strategy as the state’s senior senator prepares to run for a third term, a person familiar with the conversations told Playbook. The person described Warren as energized by Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
949whom.com
Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts
Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
