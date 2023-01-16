Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s attorney general calls on Netanyahu to fire Deri
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara demanded on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fire coalition partner Aryeh Deri of the Shas Party from his government, in keeping with Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling. Baharav-Miara informed the prime minister that Deri must be removed as minister of interior and health and from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: US a ‘trusted partner’ in promoting security, advancing peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday in Jerusalem with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the highest-level Biden administration official to visit Israel since the Nov. 1 Knesset election. The two men discussed Iran’s nuclear program and ways to broaden the Trump administration-brokered Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We’re listening,’ Israel’s new Diaspora minister says in first public comments in the US
AUSTIN, Texas (JTA) — The new Israeli government is listening to the concerns of more liberal Jews, Israel’s new minister of Diaspora affairs said on Thursday. But Amichai Chikli said that while some proposed changes that worry Americans — including an overhaul to the country’s Law of Return — would happen slowly, any criticism is largely misplaced.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Foreign Minister praises European call to place IRGC on terror list
Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commended the European Parliament on Wednesday for calling on the European Union to add Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) to its terror list. “Iran is a terrorist state that exports terrorism to the Middle East, Europe and the entire world,” said Cohen....
Cleveland Jewish News
Where did all the far-left organizers at the anti-Netanyahu rally go?
The first mass rally against the current Netanyahu government, on Jan. 7, was very left-wing—even radically so, observers from both sides of the political aisle agreed. The demonstration, ostensibly against the coalition’s proposed legal reforms, featured “anti-occupation” slogans and PLO flags, and was headlined “March of Rage,” terminology that could have been on loan from Gaza.
Cleveland Jewish News
Karim and Maher Younis the highest-paid Israeli Arab terrorists, says NGO
Israeli citizens Karim and Maher Younis, released from prison this month after serving 40-year sentences for murdering an Israeli soldier, have both received large sums from the Palestinian Authority under its “pay for slay” policy, according to Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch. PMW filed a complaint to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir: Maher Younis should be shipped off to Syria
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday expressed satisfaction with police efforts to prevent any major celebrations for Maher Younis, who was released earlier in the day after serving a 40-year prison term. “Police did not allow terrorism supporters to erect tents, wave PLO and Fatah flags in the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel must give Ukraine more aid
The American Jewish community is very vocal, and rightfully concerned, the new Israeli government may erode the liberal democratic values that bind our two communities. However, American Jews are silent and fail to criticize Israel for not doing more to support Ukraine in their war with Russia. While Israel supports Ukraine in their war with Russia, it provides little humanitarian aid, no military assistance and does not participate in sanctions against Russia.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli and PA envoys hurl accusations at Security Council
The Israeli and Palestinian Authority ambassadors to the United Nations slung barbs at each other in a fiery debate on Wednesday at the U.N. Security Council. During the body’s quarterly open debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan told his counterpart from Ramallah to “save your false cries of victimhood,” telling Riyad Mansour that his remarks to the council were a “charade” and a “performance of lies.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Supreme Court bans lawmaker from minister post, setting up potential coalition crisis
(JTA) — In a decision that could lead to the dissolution of Israel’s new government coalition, the country’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a minister who has been previously convicted in multiple fraud cases is not fit to serve in government. The Court ruled 10-1 to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Who loves Israel more?
The fact that there are only two Jewish Republicans in the 118th Congress – Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee and freshman Rep. Max Miller of Rocky River – speaks volumes about the party’s appeal to Jewish voters. And about the love they profess for the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia’s foreign minister says West’s opposition to Russia’s war is like Hitler’s ‘final solution’
(JTA) — Last year, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, drew criticism after saying Ukraine’s Jewish president was like Hitler. Now he’s upped the ante: Western countries assisting Ukraine in repelling Russia’s invasion are seeking a “final solution.”. Lavrov made the comments Wednesday during an...
Cleveland Jewish News
British PM to visit Israel to mark 75th anniversary
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to visit Israel this year to mark the country’s 75th birthday. Sunak spoke on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who thanked him for London’s recent vote against a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s environment minister learns of PA abuse during Judea and Samaria visit
Idit Silman of the Likud Party toured Gush Etzion on Thursday, in her first visit to Judea and Samaria in her new role as minister of environmental protection. The minister met with Gush Etzion Regional Council and Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne’eman and local activists from whom she learned about their struggles to protect the region’s environment from Palestinian Authority depredations, according to a Gush Etzion Council statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Security forces arrest two Palestinians over alleged Netanya terror plot
Israeli security forces on Tuesday arrested two Palestinians in the central city of Netanya on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. The suspects, who were in Israel illegally, were taken into custody following a manhunt near the city’s main market, according to police. A police sapper was deployed to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet the real Jewish Republican of color being floated to replace George Santos, the fake one
(JTA) — Last Friday, as George Santos completed his second week in Congress, Mazi Melesa Pilip was contemplating the relief Shabbat would bring — and also the sting of the betrayal she felt by her fellow Long Island lawmaker. Among the welter of falsehoods that Santos scattered throughout...
